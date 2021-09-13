SOUTH BEND — One week after medical concerns for inmate Thomas Shotwell, 26, facing a first-degree murder charge, were first brought before the Pacific County Superior Court, the case was heard again to address additional health-related issues.
His co-counsel attorneys, John Henry Browne of Law Offices of John Henry Browne and Nathan Needham of Guy Glenn Law, provided the court a motion to mandate timely county-provided health care to their client.
During a hearing on Sept. 3, both Browne and Needham addressed the court with concerns for Shotwell’s wellbeing inside the jail. He suffers from at least two medical conditions, including Type 1 diabetes.
They stated he had only been seen once by the jail’s nurse since his booking on June 21 and was continuously having blood sugar readings well above 300 mg/dl, levels of which are considered critical and could lead to significant consequences if not addressed.
Healthcare requests
Set over one week to Sept. 10, Browne and Needham provided the court with an extensive motion for their client’s health and care inside the jail. Among the requests, they asked that he be transported to all his necessary medical appointments, including his endocrinologist in Olympia.
Additionally, they also requested that he be provided necessary supplies, including an emergency kit and an insulin pump, so that the jail can care for him properly.
Needham also offered for Shotwell’s mother, Andrea Shotwell, to train jail staff how to administer and use all of his equipment. He noted that she was a medical professional as an EMT, and her training would save the county additional costs.
The requests by Browne and Needham, they stated, are technically required by law and must be guaranteed under the “presumption of innocence,” and that all costs and care must be provided by the county and at the county’s expense while he is incarcerated.
Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger appeared on behalf of the prosecution and acknowledged that the requests by the defense are appropriate in light of Shotwell’s medical history and conditions.
She also noted that it was her understanding that accommodations were already made for his insulin pump. Munger added that he had been moved to a medical pod in the jail so his continuous glucose meter could be read by him and the jail staff on two different meters.
Both Munger and the defense also noted that jail Sgt. Flynn was already “working diligently” to accommodate the defense’s request, concerns, and Shotwell’s health care, for “his wellbeing.”
Judge OKs motion
Superior Court Judge Don Richter had only a few concerns about the motion, primarily whether or not Bock and other healthcare providers and facilities would allow Shotwell access under his status as an inmate and the seriousness of the allegations against him.
Needham noted that he had been in contact with Bock directly and that she had insinuated she would see him, even with the need for a corrections officer to be in the room for safety.
Richter made it clear to both the defense, and especially the prosecution, that if he granted the motion the stipulations were no longer optional, stating, “it’s no longer a request or a nice to do, it’s an order.”
He signed off on the motion.
Browne and Needham also entered a waiver of speedy trial for Shotwell, and his trial dates were tentatively set for two weeks in early 2022, Feb. 14-17 and 22-24. He will appear again in two weeks on Sept. 24 for a review hearing to check on the status of the motions for timely and appropriate health care.
If the jail cannot provide the necessary care, Browne and Needham have already written a motion for pretrial release and reduced bail. He could potentially be released without bail should his care not be appropriately and necessarily provided.
Failure to abide by Richter’s ruling can also place the county in hot water, particularly if it’s found in contempt.
It’s also possible that Shotwell could be moved to another jail where a higher level of health care can be provided. This would also be at the county’s expense.
