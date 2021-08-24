The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department and Willapa Behavioral Health are teaming up for International Overdose Awareness Day next week.
Held on Aug. 31 each year, International Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise awareness of overdosing and destigmatize drug-related deaths, as well as acknowledge the grief felt by friends and families remembering drug overdose victims. The message is simple: overdose deaths are preventable.
Locally, the county health department is partnering with WBH to support the efforts of the Opioid Response Team to hand out free naloxone — often referred to by its brand name Narcan — next Tuesday afternoon at the second annual drive-thru training event.
Two drive-up training and giveaway events will be held at both ends of the county from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 31. The south county training and naloxone handout will take place at Sheldon Field in Ocean Park (25701 Ocean Beach Highway), with the north county event happening at Valley View Health Center in Raymond (300 Ocean Avenue). Covid-19 vaccines will also be available at the Ocean Park location until 11 a.m.
“Our goal is to get naloxone into as many hands as possible to help save lives within our community,” the health department said in a statement.
Individuals can show support for International Overdose Awareness Day next Tuesday by wearing purple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.