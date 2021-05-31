PACIFIC COUNTY — The population is booming in our nestled corner of southwest Washington, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month.
The Census Bureau released annual population estimates for 2020 on May 4, showing that Pacific County has had one of the fastest growing populations in the state over the latter half of the 2010s, after experiencing a slight decline in the first half of the decade.
While the figures are not official results from the 2020 Census, it’s difficult to imagine that they will deviate much from the official Census results that are set to be released later this year. The bureau’s annual estimate for the county in 2010 was off just 0.5% from the official Census results.
Burst of growth after stagnation
Even while the state as a whole grew by 6.3% from 2010-15, Pacific County was one of just six counties to see its population decline — by 0.14%, from 20,919 in 2010 to 20,890 in 2015.
It was one of just two counties with a population greater than 11,000 to shed residents over that span, along with, perhaps unsurprisingly, Grays Harbor County (-2.4%). Both counties were hit hard by the Great Recession, and Pacific County had only recently seen its unemployment rate return to pre-Recession levels.
The period of stagnation in the county's population can be traced back to the mid-1990s. After growing by 10.9% from 1990 to 1996, to an estimated 20,933 people, it took until 2017, 21 years, for Pacific County's population to grow by another 500 people.
The local trend reversed in a dramatic way over the next five years, according to the estimates. As the state’s population grew by 7.3% from 2015-20, Pacific County’s grew by 10% — from 20,890 in 2015 to 22,984 in 2020.
It was one of just four counties to see its population grow by double digits over the five-year period, along with Kittitas (14.1%), Wahkiakum (12.8%) and Mason (11.8%) counties. The county’s population has grown every year since 2015, including by 2.1% from 2019 to 2020.
After all four of the county’s cities saw their population shrink in the first half of the decade by anywhere from 1.3 to 2.1%, all four rebounded sharply over the next five years. Long Beach saw the largest gains, with its population rising 11.4% to an estimated 1,520 people. Ilwaco followed with a 9.8% increase to 1,006 people, and Raymond and South Bend grew by 7.6 and 7.3%, respectively.
But the largest gains over the entire decade belonged to Pacific County’s unincorporated communities, which make up about 68% of the county’s total population as of 2020. A large number of those residents, if not an outright majority, reside on the northern half of the peninsula in Ocean Park, Klipsan Beach, Surfside, Nahcotta and Oysterville, as well as Seaview.
From 2010-15, the population of the county’s unincorporated communities actually grew — albeit by just 0.6% — while the four cities saw theirs decline. Over the past five years, the unincorporated population grew by 10.7%, for a total of 15,670 last year.
Migration source of gains
The county’s population grew in the last decade despite deaths far outpacing births. From 2010-20, there were an estimated 1,343 more people who died than were born in Pacific County, a figure that actually grew more lopsided in the latter half of the decade.
The reason for the surge of growth that the county saw at the end of the decade was due almost solely to a flood of domestic migration. From 2015-20, 2,994 people moved into Pacific County from another Washington county or one of the other 49 states, after just 502 people moved here at the beginning of the decade.
International migration has also ticked up in the last several years, up nearly five-fold from the first half to the last half of the 2010s. In all, 3,400 people moved into Pacific County over the 10-year period, more than offsetting the county’s internal struggle at keeping its growth rate above water.
The consensus among economists is that population growth is a net-positive for communities, and can provide more job opportunities and economic growth, increased property values for homeowners and higher tax revenues for the county and its cities to support essential services.
But the migration of thousands of people into the area over a span of just a few years, many of whom are likely retirees and moving into what they hope is their last home, has pushed the county’s housing inventory to the limit and made it more difficult for working people and families to become homeowners.
As Pacific County's population grew by 9.9% from 2010-20, the Census Bureau estimates that the number of housing units in the county grew by just 6.2% over that same span, from 15,545 to 16,515. It's unknown how many new residents moved into what were previously their second-homes, which may have already been built prior to 2010.
And as a May 19 Observer story detailed, there were only 32 active homes listed for sale throughout the entire county in April, leaving just a three-week supply. April’s median selling price — meaning half sold for more and half for less — of $278,252 for Pacific County homes that were sold that month is up a staggering 46.5% from April 2020. Only wealthy San Juan County had a sharper year-over-year price increase among 17 Western Washington counties.
It remains to be seen whether the pandemic put any kind of a dent in the flow of people moving to the county, as the Census Bureau’s 2020 estimates were for April of that year, But if the rapid pace of the housing market over the past year is any indication, it may be more accurate to wonder if the pandemic further accelerated the trend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.