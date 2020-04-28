PACIFIC COUNTY — The people of Pacific County have made it onto a ‘Top 10’ list, but this is one list no county should strive to be on.
Since the 24th United States Census began in March, the county ranks 10th overall among counties in Washington, Oregon and California for the lowest self-response rate, at 26.1% as of April 27. Pacific County has the second lowest self-response rate in the state, with only Okanogan County having a lower rate at 25.2%.
The statewide self-response rate is 58.8% so far, higher than the nationwide rate of 53.4%. Washington also has the highest rate thus far among states in the western U.S., narrowly edging out Utah and Colorado.
P.O. boxes a key issue
A low census response rate isn’t unusual for Pacific County, which had a total response rate of 39.1% in 2010. That figure was the second lowest rate in the state that year, ahead of only San Juan County (38.4%).
Local officials in the county believe the response rate may be so low, especially on the Long Beach Peninsula, because of the heavy reliance on post office boxes. The Census Bureau estimates that 95% of households will receive their census invitation in the mail, while almost 5% — such as those who use a P.O. box — will receive their invitation when it is dropped off by a census taker at their house’s physical location.
The Census Bureau said it cannot mail invitations to P.O. boxes because the boxes cannot be matched to physical addresses. Physical addresses are needed for the Census Bureau to count people at the place they live, and only a complete street address will help them accurately count people in the right place.
Residents in Chinook, Seaview, Nahcotta and Oysterville have a 100% P.O. box usage rate, according to data from the United States Postal Service. Ilwaco residents have an 85% P.O. box usage rate, and Long Beach has about a 50% rate and Ocean Park has roughly a 40% rate.
Ilwaco Timberland Library is assisting people with responding to the census online this year as part of a partnership between the Census Bureau and public libraries across the country. This is the first year the Census Bureau is encouraging people to complete the census form online rather than filling out a physical form.
Ilwaco Timberland Library Manager Susan Carney said Pacific County is challenged in many different ways when it comes to responding to the census, and that the heavy usage of P.O. boxes in the county is one such challenge.
“Our county, I think, is backwards from the general [Census Bureau] assumption about P.O. boxes,” which is that people choose to have them, Carney said. “Many of our communities are 100% P.O. box communities, we don’t have a delivery option … It really impacts us, because so many people have P.O. boxes and don’t get that direct invite.”
Increasing awareness
With the shift toward completing the census online, Carney believes not many people understand they no longer need to wait for a census worker to knock on their door or wait for information to arrive in the mail.
To fill out the census online, go to www.my2020census.gov and click on “Start Questionnaire.” The questionnaire will ask for a 12-digit Census ID found on a form mailed to addresses, but users will have the option to verify their address a different way.
This week, the Census Bureau announced the deadline to complete the census has been expanded until Oct. 31. For people yet to complete the census by the beginning of August, census workers will visit their home anytime between Aug. 11 to Oct. 31.
As of April 27, the Census Bureau was still actively trying to hire people in Pacific County as census workers. Both part and full-time temporary positions are available, with pay slotted at $16 per hour. The bureau said days and hours worked are flexible, and the goal is to hire people to work in the area they live. To apply, go to www.2020census.gov/jobs.
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said while the city takes no active role in the census itself, the city has previously been a source for the census workers to help them identify people and addresses.
Carney believes some areas are at risk of being undercounted — or not counted at all — unless Pacific County forms an enumeration committee like other nearby counties to identify off-the-beaten-path houses and neighborhoods. So far, no such committee has been formed by the county.
Importance of the census
The federal government uses the data from the census for a variety of reasons, such as determining a state’s apportionment for the U.S. House of Representatives and how federal programs disburse hundreds of billions of dollars in funds to communities throughout the country.
Because of the results of the 2010 census, Washington state was allotted one additional representative to the U.S. House, increasing the state’s delegation from nine to 10 representatives. The data is also used by the state when factoring in how to redraw the congressional and legislative districts boundaries, which are done each decade.
In 2015, the Census Bureau issued a working paper showing that almost $690 billion in funds were distributed by 132 programs using census data just in the 2015 fiscal year alone. Programs that factor in data from the census include Medicaid, SNAP, the National School Lunch Program, TANF, Section 8 Housing and Head Start, among many others.
The data is also used to: forecast future transportation needs for all segments of the population; design facilities for people with disabilities, the elderly and children; and assist federal, state, local and tribal governments in planning and implementing programs, services and emergency response.
“It’s 10 questions, it takes 10 minutes and we only do it once every 10 years,” said Carney. “Its impact is for an entire decade, so being accurate and not being underrepresented is huge. The impact is enormous.”
