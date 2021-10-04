LONG BEACH — Odds are favorable that Pacific County will remain in the Southwest Washington-based 3rd Congressional District for another 10 years, but last week’s unveiling of the proposed congressional maps from the state’s four redistricting commissioners have provided a dash of intrigue about how the county may be represented in Congress for the next decade.
Maps from three of the four commissioners would keep Pacific County in the predominantly southwest-based 3rd Congressional District, anchored by Vancouver, while the fourth map envisions the county joining the Olympic Peninsula-centered 6th District. Under that map, proposed by the state Senate Republican Caucus appointee Joe Fain, the 6th District would comprise all coastal Washington counties, as well as all of Kitsap, Mason and parts of Thurston, Pierce, Lewis and Island counties.
The bipartisan redistricting commission released proposed maps of the state’s 10 congressional districts from each of the four commissioners on Sept. 28, a week after releasing proposed maps of the state’s 49 legislative districts. At least three of the four commissioners must agree to new legislative and congressional maps by Nov. 15, or else authority for redrawing the state’s boundaries is given to the Washington State Supreme Court.
Proposed mapsUnder the congressional map proposed by April Sims, the House Democratic Caucus appointee, the 3rd District would cede Klickitat County to the central Washington-based 4th District. The only other change to the district is that it would extend a touch further into southern Thurston County, picking up a handful of rural communities to meet needed population targets.
The map proposed by Senate Democratic Caucus appointee Brady Piñero Walkinshaw also moves Klickitat County into the 4th District, but it would also see the 3rd District move completely out of Thurston County. Instead, the 3rd would take on much of rural Pierce County, including Eatonville and parts of Graham — as well as Mt. Rainier National Park.
House Republican Caucus appointee Paul Graves would draw both Klickitat and Skamania counties out of the 3rd District and into the 4th. Like Sims’ proposal the district would expand further into Thurston County, but stop short of reaching the large population centers of Olympia, Lacey or Tumwater.
As previously detailed, Fain’s map would drop Pacific, as well as Klickitat, Skamania and western Lewis County, out of the 3rd District, while picking up more of rural Thurston and Pierce counties. The 6th District that Pacific County is drawn into is made up of much of the existing 6th District, sans Tacoma, while adding all of Mason County, western Lewis County, western Thurston County — including Tumwater, but not Olympia — and parts of Island County, including Whidbey Island. Overall, the 6th District would comprise 10 counties under Fain’s proposal — six wholly, and four partly.
Partisan shiftsAs the second-most competitive congressional district in the state, following the 8th, over the past two election cycles, the maps proposed by the commissioners by and large do not substantially shift the 3rd District’s partisan lean.
In 2020, under the current iteration of the 3rd District, President Joe Biden lost the district to former President Donald Trump by 3.7%. Biden would have lost the district by 4.2% under Sims’ proposed map, by 4.6% under Walkinshaw’s map, by 4% under Graves’ map, and 4.3% under Fain’s Pacific County-less map.
Under Fain’s proposal, the 6th District containing Pacific County would have voted for Biden by 10% over Trump, a considerable amount but much less than the 17.7% margin under the existing 6th District. The 6th District’s current congressman, Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer, slightly outran the top of the ticket last year, winning by 18.8%, and would still likely be a heavy favorite to retain his seat if Fain’s vision for the district comes to fruition.
The redistricting commission is scheduled to hold a public outreach meeting on the proposed congressional maps on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. Visit www.tvw.org/watch/?eventID=2021101046 to watch the meeting, either live or recorded, and go to tinyurl.com/2vjezeee to register via Zoom to deliver public comment on any of the proposed maps during the meeting.
