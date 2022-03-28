PACIFIC COUNTY — New federal data is backing up what locals have seen with their own eyes since the pandemic began: Pacific County remains in the midst of one of the biggest population booms in its history.
According to data released from the U.S. Census Bureau last week, the county’s population rose by 2% from July 2020 to July 2021, to an estimated 23,948 people. Percentage-wise, Pacific County was the tenth-fastest growing county in Washington over that 12-month period — and the third-fastest growing among the state’s 31 counties with a population of more than 20,000.
The estimated growth of nearly 600 people since the 2020 Census continues an extended period of growth that Pacific County has been experiencing since the mid-2010s. The county’s population has grown by 10.1% in the past five years, and by 16.3% in the past decade.
The recent growth is a sharp turnaround from a period of stagnation the county experienced starting in the mid-90s. The county’s population actually shrunk by 1.5% from 1995-2013, from 20,776 to 20,460 residents.
Like in recent years, the overwhelming source of the county’s population boom is from domestic migration — people moving to the area from other counties in Washington or other states. From July 2020 to July 2021, an estimated 689 more people moved into Pacific County than moved out of Pacific County. That figure represents 2.9% of the county’s 2020 population, one of the highest rates of growth in the state.
With net international migration at +31, the county notched a net migration total of +720 — the highest raw total in a single year since at least 2010 and likely much longer.
More deaths than births
That was in sharp contrast to natural population change the county experienced over the course of the yearly period. The bureau estimated that there were 232 more deaths than births in Pacific County from 2020 to 2021, with 399 deaths to just 167 births. That figure represents a natural population decline of 0.99% — the worst such mark in the state.
Since 2010, the county’s natural population has declined by 7.3%, with 1,533 more deaths than births. Over that same period, Pacific County posted a net migration gain of 4,114 people — 3,773 domestically and 341 internationally.
Pacific County was hardly alone in experiencing a negative natural population trend in the past year. The bureau said in a news release that 73% of all U.S. counties experienced natural decrease in 2021, up from 56% in 2020 and 46% in 2019.
Elsewhere in our area
Elsewhere in southwest and coastal Washington, Wahkiakum County’s population experienced the second fastest growth in the state from 2020 to 2021, increasing by 3.1% — or 139 people. It trailed only San Juan County, which grew by 4.2%. Grays Harbor County grew by 1.4%, Lewis grew by 2.3%, Cowlitz grew by 0.5% and Clark grew by 1.3%.
Across the Columbia River, Clatsop County’s population increased 1.75% between 2020 and 2021, to 41,810, the Census Bureau estimates. This compared to about a 0.1% gain in Oregon as a whole.
Overall, Washington’s population grew by 0.3% — 19,907 people — for the year, ranking 23rd out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. Natural population change accounted for a bit more than half of the state’s growth, while international migration accounted for the rest of the growth. Domestic migration was pegged at -29 for the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.