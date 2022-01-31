OLYMPIA — Pacific County ended 2022 with its best year-end unemployment rate in at least 31 years, according to data released last week by the Washington State Employment Security Department.
The county’s unemployment rate stood at 5.2% in December according to preliminary figures, down from 5.5% in November and 10.1% in December 2020. The strong monthly report closes out a year that saw local tourism not only bounce back from 2020’s pandemic challenges but soar to new heights altogether.
Jim Vleming, regional economist with ESD, said it was an “upbeat” monthly report for Pacific County, and noted it was a strong year of recovery overall for the county. The annual unemployment rate in 2021 for the county was 7.1%, down from 11.2% in 2020 and only slightly up from 7% in 2020 — which is the lowest annual unemployment rate since at least 1990. Vleming believes the county is poised to best that mark in 2022.
“You expect the December rate to be kind of high, and now with it being so low I think [Pacific County] is really starting 2022 from a pretty good point. It’ll be interesting to see how low we can get,” Vleming said.
Tourism rebounds
The year ended with an estimated 1,300 people employed in the leisure and hospitality industry, up 4% from November, a staggering 78.1% from last December and 36.8% from pre-pandemic December 2019. This past December saw the most people employed in the industry than any other single month dating back to at least 2000, beating out the previous high of 1,260 seen in both August 2019 and August 2018.
The number of people employed in the industry almost doubled in 2021, from 690 in January to 1,300 in December. In recent years, the number of people employed in the industry peaks in July and August, before receding in the fall and winter months that coincides with the tourism “off-season.”
With such strong off-season employment figures for leisure and hospitality, Vleming said there’s reason to be hopeful that the labor crunch the local industry faced last summer won’t be as drastic of a problem in 2022 — although the pandemic still brings a level of uncertainty. He also expects people to mostly continue staying close to home for their vacations, which should continue to bring strong crowds to the peninsula.
“I think the shortages are still probably going to apply as we enter into spring and summer, but some businesses have got it figured out, and so every iteration that comes along they’re going to be able to handle a little bit better,” Vleming said. “I can see a repeat of what we saw [in 2021], depending on what goes on with the virus … I don’t see a bunch of stuff that would short-circuit the direction we’re heading.”
With so many people visiting the peninsula over the past couple of years, a segment of whom are first-time visitors, Vleming believes those who’ve enjoyed their visit could provide a long-term economic boon to the area — and not just during the traditional spring and summer tourism months. The data from 2021 bore that out, he said, both in Pacific and Grays Harbor County.
“You’re talking about a couple of years worth of people having good experiences on the peninsula — that’s good advertising right there. I think the situation is going to be that the off-season is going to be shorter and shorter every year,” Vleming said. “I think it’s pretty safe to say that it’s not going to be a march to October anymore, where it’s just the summer months [that are busy]. People are going beyond that now, and I think that bodes well for the Pacific County economy.”
Other industries
Overall, the county's unemployment rate ranked 30th out of Washington's 39 counties, which represents marked improvement from most months when it's typically among the three or four counties with the highest unemployment rate.
In all, the total number of nonfarm jobs in the county in December was estimated at 6,190, up 2% from November and 15.7% from December 2020.
Most industries saw solid gains in its ranks from a year ago, with manufacturing jobs up 17.3% from December 2020, retail trade jobs up 10%, governmental jobs up 8.3% and financial services jobs up 8.3% as well.
Some local industries haven’t seen their fortunes brighten over the past year, though. Mining, logging and construction jobs are down 12% from a year ago, and education and health services jobs are down 5.2%.
On the peninsula, Ocean Beach Hospital had 21 job openings listed on its website at the end of January. Vleming said hiring struggles for the industry are being experienced nationwide, largely due to burnout from the pandemic.
“Those jobs are getting harder to fill, so they’re gonna have to think outside of the box,” Vleming said. “I see that as being temporary, and I think we’ll be seeing that get better taken care of as the year goes on.”
