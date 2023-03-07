SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Commissioners had a disagreement with Sheriff Daniel Garcia during a monthly commissioner meeting on Feb. 28. The two sides argued about when to start paying a sergeant-level salary to Kyle Pettit.
The commissioners got the final word.
Pettit was promoted to sergeant on Feb. 17 during a ceremony at the Willapa Harbor Gun Club during a training session.
His wife, Tori Pettit, had the honor of presenting Pettit with his new badge.
The commissioners motioned during the meeting on Feb. 28 to approve Pettit’s promotion effective March 1, when two other sergeants vacated their positions.
Pat Matlock and Ron Davis resigned and retired from their respective positions after a combined 35 years at the agency.
“I would like to note that the effective date is not March 1,” Garcia said. “That is incorrect."
According to Garcia, Pettit should have been paid as a sergeant from the date of his ceremonial promotion on Feb. 17.
The county saw it differently and said that until Feb. 28, the agency had three sergeants on payroll, one more than budgeted for the year.
“That’s incorrect; due to the sheriff’s office policy, we can have as many sergeants as we need, and because of their ineffectiveness and being on leave taking care of their own stuff, we had one sergeant working — that is why we made the promotion for Kyle off of our running list via our policy,” Garcia said.
Paul Plakinger, county chief administrative officer, offered insight into the dilemma and stated that the agency was running with three deputies out of circumstance.
Matlock and Davis were in appointed positions before Jan. 1, and when Garcia took over, state law required them to revert to their last held civil positions.
“It was out of necessity, in accordance with RCW 41.14, 290,” Plakinger said.
According to Plakinger, the board felt that the soonest the promotion could take effect was March 1, when the agency would only have one sergeant on the books.
“Effective Jan. 1, we’ve only had one sergeant working,” Garcia said.
Plakinger said that Garcia was incorrect and that the agency had three deputies on payroll from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28.
Davis was put on desk duties after failing a new firearms qualification, but Matlock remained on road patrol.
“There is money to pay Kyle Pettit effective the date that we promoted him,” Garcia said. “We combed through the [Collective Bargaining Agreement], and we combed through the sheriff’s office policy; there was nothing stopping it,” Garcia said.
“And the board has made the motion to recognize his promotion effective March 1,” Plakinger said.
“Well, it’s incorrect,” Garcia replied.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen and Jerry Doyle voted to approve Pettit’s promotion effective on March 1.
Commissioner David Tobin was absent from the meeting due to a previously scheduled personal matter.
