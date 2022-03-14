PACIFIC COUNTY — Even as the unemployment rate rose from a historic low over the previous month in the midst of the Omicron surge, Pacific County’s January jobs report contained plenty of positive nuggets as the local economy continues to make gains from where it stood prior to the pandemic.
The county’s unemployment rate stood at 7.3% to begin 2022, according to preliminary data from a monthly report that the Washington State Employment Security Department released last week. That mark is up from the county’s 5.8% rate in December, but is still the second-best January unemployment rate on record for the county dating back to 1990.
Pacific County was not alone in seeing its unemployment rate jump considerably from December to January; every county in southwest Washington and along the coast saw their unemployment rate jump by at least 1%, and the statewide rate jumped from from 4% to 5.1%. The county’s unemployment rate ranked 29th out of the state’s 39 counties in January, up from 30th in December and continuing to be an improvement over recent years, when the county was typically among the three or four counties with the highest unemployment rate.
Even as the unemployment rate rose, more people were actually employed in Pacific County than in any month since August 2008. The preliminary figures for January pegged the overall number of people employed in the county at 8,863, out of a civilian labor force of 9,559. The raw number of employed people was the highest for any January in the county since at least 1990.
Employment in the leisure and hospitality industry also remained at a historically high level in January, even in the midst of the ever-shrinking tourism offseason. ESD estimated that 1,270 people were working in the industry in January — down 2.3% from December but up 45.7% from last January and 29.9% from January 2020, just prior to the pandemic and the previous best January mark for the industry.
Several local industries saw sharp improvements in employment from December, even as the county’s unemployment rate grew. Mining, logging and construction jobs increased by 20.5% month-over-month, manufacturing jobs rose by 24.6%, retail trade positions increased by 12.1% and information and financial activities jobs rose by 15.4%. Each of those industries were also up from their January 2020 marks.
Positions in education and health services declined slightly from December, from an estimated 550 to 540 jobs, as hospitals, clinics and schools continue to be hit by a high burnout rate from the pandemic. Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics is currently advertising for 22 open positions, and Ocean Beach School District has more than 10 jobs currently listed — with more openings likely coming as the end of the school year draws nearer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.