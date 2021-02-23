SOUTH BEND — Pacific County commissioners packed a lot into a barely 30-minute meeting, including an early step in replacing a structurally deficient bridge and extending covid-19 paid leave for county workers, among other key topics.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen and Frank Wolfe and Risk Manager Kathy Spoor were present; Commissioner Michael Runyon was absent.
Niawiakum River Bridge
Back in April 2019, the Washington State Department of Transportation released a list of structurally deficient bridges. On the list is a small yet well-traveled bridge along the Niawiakum River on the South Bend-Palix Road running from South Bend to Bay Center’s outskirts.
Pacific County has been looking for an option to replace the bridge with state and federal assistance. The commissioners voted 2-0 to approve a request for qualifications for an engineering consultant to design a replacement for the bridge. The project is 100% reimbursable with a price tag of $182,000 for preliminary engineering.
“This is a really old bridge, and it is on our old South Bend-Palix Road,” Olsen said. “Which is our alternate if [U.S. Highway 101] between South Bend and Bay Center ever has to get shut down, which it did a couple of years ago. Every once in a while, it does, so we like to keep this road in good shape.”
Floral building replacement
The Pacific County Fair will soon have a new building standing where the former floral building once stood. It was torn down last summer by Pacific County Department of Public Works employees after years of leaks and battles with mold. The commissioners voted 2-0 to award JBK Builders of Raymond the contract with a winning bid of $81,000 to construct a new building.
Fair Manager Bill Monohon acquired a $67,500 grant from the state along with a $13,847 grant from Weyerhaeuser for a total of $81,347. The county solicited seven contractors; JBK was the only one to submit a proposal. A pole building will be constructed. Monohon is eyeing further additions to the space down the road if he can acquire more grant funds.
“The initial bid came in a little higher [but] he was able to negotiate down the cost of that to bring it close to what he had estimated for the cost,” Spoor said. “There was some site prep and tearing down and some other things to get ready that some of that grant money [was] used for.”
The commissioners also approved a request by the Friends of the Fair to hold their annual spring fair, which is essentially a mock fair for vendors to rehearse. Spoor also commended the nonprofit for doing a good job organizing the events and for following compliance at their events.
“They really have done a lot out at the fairgrounds,” Olsen added.
New DPW director
After an extensive search that spanned several months, including candidates visiting the area and meeting with local officials, Spoor presented the commissioners with the top selected candidate, Robert Kimble, to take over as the DPW head. The commissioners voted 2-0 to approve his hiring. He will be paid hourly for any time he works throughout February and will begin as a full-time employee effective March 1.
“Obviously [I] appreciate the opportunity to serve you folks, and I know we spent some time together, and I am just looking forward to working there and getting to know everyone and moving things in the direction for the citizens of Pacific County,” Kimble said. “Just looking forward to it, thank you.”
Covid-19 leave extended
Due to the continuing pandemic and some public employees inevitably being exposed to the virus, commissioners were asked to extend covid-19 leave for county employees through the end of June. The leave, however, will only cover employees who are infected by the virus or have been exposed and are required to quarantine.
“It’s no longer a requirement; last year, we were required to provide paid leave for covid related leave that was needed,” Spoor said. “After a conversation with the board, you guys have authorized 40 hours to be available to folks who are actually diagnosed with covid or are ordered to quarantine by public health or their private health care provider to help relieve that burden that folks may come upon if they are diagnosed or impacted directly by covid.”
She continued, “to be clear, this is not for childcare issues that may be related to covid, and I know that will still come up with schools back in session. There’s occasions where classrooms might quarantine because there has been some exposure, and that impacts parents. We certainly recognize that, but this leave is not expanded to include that this is just for those directly impacted.”
Additionally, the leave will not be eligible to workers who are infected or asked to quarantine resulting from travel. The commissioners voted 2-0 to approve the plan.
