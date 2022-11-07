PACIFIC COUNTY — Voter turnout the day before Tuesday’s election neared 60% in Pacific County, well ahead of its 2018 pace and among the highest in the state heading into Election Day.
As of Monday, Nov. 7, 57.4% of eligible voters in Pacific County had returned their 2022 general election ballot. That total ranks third in Washington state, trailing only Jefferson County (59.8%) on the Olympic Peninsula and Lincoln County (58.9%) on the eastern side of the state.
The county is one of just two in the state — along with the Olympic Peninsula’s Clallam County — where voter turnout was ahead of its pace in the last midterm election, in 2018. A day prior to that election, turnout in the county was 51.5% and ended up reaching 75.4%, which itself was markedly higher than the 63% turnout in 2014.
Overall, statewide turnout was at 39% as of Nov. 7, down from 47.7% the day before Election Day in 2018.
Local turnout has undoubtedly been bolstered by a pair of contested races for county offices, including the sheriff’s race and a seat on the Pacific County Board of Commissioners. A spot on the Pacific County PUD Board of Commissioners is also up for grabs.
Coverage of local and regional races can be found on chinookobserver.com, and in next week’s print edition.
As always, the outcome in some races may be too close to determine on Election Day itself, and may not be known until additional ballots have been tallied. Later arriving ballots are expected to be counted throughout the week, with the Pacific County Auditor’s Office expecting to release more results by Friday.
