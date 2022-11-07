2022 election graphic

PACIFIC COUNTY — Voter turnout the day before Tuesday’s election neared 60% in Pacific County, well ahead of its 2018 pace and among the highest in the state heading into Election Day.

As of Monday, Nov. 7, 57.4% of eligible voters in Pacific County had returned their 2022 general election ballot. That total ranks third in Washington state, trailing only Jefferson County (59.8%) on the Olympic Peninsula and Lincoln County (58.9%) on the eastern side of the state.

