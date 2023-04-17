Voter turnout in Pacific County was a shade under 30% earlier this week, with the April 25 special election now less than a week away.

As of April 17, 3,522 of the 11,995 ballots mailed out to county voters had been returned to and accepted by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office, for a voter turnout rate of 29.5%.

