Voter turnout in Pacific County was a shade under 30% earlier this week, with the April 25 special election now less than a week away.
As of April 17, 3,522 of the 11,995 ballots mailed out to county voters had been returned to and accepted by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office, for a voter turnout rate of 29.5%.
Among the 17 Washington counties where a special election is being held, the county has the highest turnout rate thus far. Of the just over 3,500 ballots that have been returned in Pacific County, nearly 3,100 are from south county residents and over 2,300 are from voters in the peninsula’s unincorporated communities. The only measure that some north county voters are being asked to weigh in on is a Willapa Valley School District levy.
There are a pair of ballot measures in south Pacific County, including a $10 million bond proposal from the Ocean Beach Hospital and non-binding advisory measures from both the City of Long Beach and Pacific County asking registered, eligible voters in the city and the peninsula’s unincorporated communities if consumer fireworks should be banned within their respective borders.
If approved, the bond would carry an estimated rate of $0.17 per $1,000 of assessed property value — about $68 annually for a $400,000 assessed home, or $5.70 a month. The rate is about half that of the bond that voters approved in 2000 and was paid off in 2021. To pass, the bond must be supported by a 60% supermajority of participating voters.
The most notable project that would be funded if the bond is approved is the addition of an urgent care clinic that would be located at an expanded Ilwaco clinic. Other funded projects are expected to include a new procedure room at the hospital’s Ocean Park clinic for women’s health services, the renovation of surgery and patient rooms at OBH, upgrades to the hospital’s nursing station, pharmacy and bathrooms, updated imaging and other equipment, and overhauling the hospital’s HVAC system and implementing energy efficiency measures.
In regards to the fireworks measures, the results of the advisory votes will be taken into account by the city and county’s legislative bodies in considering whether they should move ahead with passing a consumer fireworks ban. The county commissioners are seeking voter turnout of at least 60% in the peninsula’s unincorporated communities, along with at least 60% support for a ban, before they seriously consider prohibiting consumer fireworks on the peninsula. The Long Beach City Council has not identified any such preconditions.
Long Beach officials have said that a consumer ban would not affect the city’s professional Fourth of July fireworks show, which has traditionally been held on the beach each year.
Eligible voters have until 8 p.m. on April 25 to return their ballot via one of the county’s official drop boxes. Ballots returned via mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Accessible voting equipment is available at the auditor’s office in South Bend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until April 24. On Election Day, the equipment will be available until 8 p.m.
In south county, 24-hour ballot drop boxes are located at: The county annex building, located at 7013 Sandridge Road; Peninsula Senior Activity Center, located at 21603 O Lane in Ocean Park; Friends of Chinook School, located at 810 State Route 101; and the Washington State Patrol office, located at 797 State Route 4 in Naselle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.