The continuing dry spell is expected to last well beyond the 4th of July, which has created an extreme wildfire danger. During a special meeting on June 29, the Pacific County Commissioners pondered what actions they could take on such short notice.
Public comment kicked off the meeting, and commenters kept their voices brief, and most resorted to only stating they felt it was too risky. None of the public voiced support for allowing fireworks to continue this year.
“I am really concerned because with Thurston County, Clark County, Cosmopolis, and South Bend and more I think, banning fireworks I think we are going to have an inundation of people coming here, and I think it’s highly dangerous because of our dry conditions,” Skyler Walker said.
According to County Risk Manager Kathy Spoor, she was contacted over the weekend by the commissioners about the fire danger and what actions the county could take. As a result, she spent most of the day June 28 contacting state officials to clarify what authority, if any, the county had on such short notice.
“It was a popular topic at the Washington Association of County Officials meeting yesterday,” Spoor said. “Fireworks bans were the topic of discussion, and many counties were in kind of the same position. What we heard is, the law does allow us to do something like this, but we have to do it at least a year in advance. It does not allow us to do that (ban) even under the most extreme weather conditions.”
Spoor also learned that Governor Jay Inslee was contemplating three different actions, including a state-wide ban, a ban that would allow counties to opt-out, or waive the year in advance mandate. However, Inslee did not take action, and it’s unknown if he will take any action before the weekend.
“From a legal standpoint, your hands are somewhat tied,” Spoor informed the commissioners regarding what actions they have other than just encouraging residents and tourists to skip the festive booms and crackles this year.
Regardless of decisions by county officials, even if a ban were placed, the county’s jurisdiction ends at the dune grass line on the beaches. The state controls the coastal beaches, and only state officials can issue a ban.
“The beach itself doesn’t belong to the county,” Commissioner Frank Wolfe said. “The beach itself is state property and is managed by the state and overseen by the state. The police authority on the beach in the state up to the end of the beach, which is roughly where the dune grass begins.”
‘I’ll tell you fireworks, and dune grass do not mix. I spent 10 years or more, actually 14 years or more, in the Ocean Park Fire Department as a volunteer in the early days. I’ve never seen anything more frightening than a beach grass fire on the 4th of July coming down at me at about 40 mph because the wind was blowing it. Once it starts, it’s almost impossible to put it out.” Wolfe added.
Once the county adopts wordage under an ordinance that states a ban can be placed under specific conditions, it would have the authority to enforce it, but the change must be made one year prior. The board or fire marshall would then have the power to decide to issue the ban.
“We enforce laws, but we can only enforce laws that are there,” Sheriff Robin Souvenir said. “Obviously, if there is nothing that can be put into place, then there is nothing we can enforce as far as restricting all fireworks within Pacific County.”
The county would have had to insert the language into an ordinance by June 28 to have the authority to issue any ban in 2022. So the soonest it could issue a ban is now 2023, and it’s already being drafted.
“Depending on how we set it up, we will at least do something similar to what South Bend has done and Clark County,” Spoor added.
The South Bend City Council voted in 2016 in Ordinance 1512 to allow a ban of firework use during specific weather conditions, including extreme fire weather risks. “Mayor Julie Struck was very forward-thinking,” South Bend City Clerk Dee Roberts stated.
The commissioners concluded the meeting by voting to pass Resolution 2021-033, requesting all residents and tourists be mindful of their actions over the weekend and encourage everyone thinking of lighting off fireworks to think twice.
