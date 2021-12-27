PACIFIC COUNTY — The November unemployment rate in Pacific County sunk to the lowest it’s been in any month in more than 30 years, according to data from the Washington State Employment Security Department released last week.
November’s unemployment rate of 5.2%, down from 5.9% in October, represents a swift and wholesale turnaround from the beginning of the pandemic, when the unemployment rate in the county jumped to 19.5% in April 2020 — the highest rate in any month since at least 1990, which is as far back as ESD county-level data goes.
Despite being outside of the traditional summer tourism window, employment in the leisure and hospitality industry continued to rise over recent months. ESD’s preliminary industry-level data for Pacific County in November estimated 1,250 workers were employed in the industry, up by 3.3% from October, 50.6% from last November, and only narrowly trailing the summer months of 2019 and 2018 as the best employment months since the turn of the century.
The other key industry in the county, people employed by the federal, state and local governments — including schools — also continues to rebound from cuts made earlier in the pandemic. About 1,780 government workers were employed within the county in November, up 6% from a year ago. Other industries that saw notable job gains from a year ago include retail trade, up 4.8%, and manufacturing, up 3.7%.
Two local industries saw their fortunes worsen from last November: Mining, logging and construction jobs were down 13.7%, and education and health services employment was down 5.2%. On the peninsula, Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics has 22 job openings listed for a variety of different positions, including for certified and registered nurses, pharmacy technicians, physical therapists and custodians.
The county’s unemployment rate remained near the bottom of the pack among Washington’s 39 counties, better than only Ferry County (5.9%) in the northeastern part of the state and narrowly trailing neighboring Grays Harbor County (5.1%). The statewide unemployment rate sat at 3.4%, and is nearing pre-pandemic levels.
