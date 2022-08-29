July jobs map

PACIFIC COUNTY — For just the third time in the past four years — and only the seventh time since 1990 — the unemployment rate in Pacific County sank below 6% last month.

According to a monthly report from the Washington State Employment Security Department released last week, Pacific County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.9% in July. That preliminary figure is down from June’s revised rate of 6.5%, and down from last July’s 7.5% rate.

