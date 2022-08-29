PACIFIC COUNTY — For just the third time in the past four years — and only the seventh time since 1990 — the unemployment rate in Pacific County sank below 6% last month.
According to a monthly report from the Washington State Employment Security Department released last week, Pacific County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.9% in July. That preliminary figure is down from June’s revised rate of 6.5%, and down from last July’s 7.5% rate.
As it often is, the county’s unemployment rate remains among the highest in the state. Of Washington’s 39 counties, Pacific County ranked 38th in July — better than only Ferry County in northeastern Washington, and slightly worse than neighboring Grays Harbor and Wahkiakum counties, which both had an unemployment rate of 5.6%.
The statewide unemployment for July was 3.6%, down from 3.9% in June and 5.3% in July 2021.
Since the county unemployment rate topped out at 20.1% in April 2020, government jobs have bounced back to their highest level in 14 years. There were an estimated 1,970 workers employed for government agencies — such as employees at Long Beach City Hall, Pacific County Public Works, Washington State Patrol, Port of Ilwaco, and Willapa National Wildlife Refuge — in July, up 11.3% from a year ago and the highest raw total since there were a projected 2,000 government workers in June 2008.
On the flip side, ESD estimated that there were 960 people employed in the county’s leisure and hospitality industry in July, down 4% from June and 11.9% from a year ago. Last month saw the lowest projected workforce for the county’s second-biggest industry for any July since 2013.
The smaller leisure and hospitality workforce comes even as this spring and summer have been another robust year for the local tourism industry. Combined lodging and sales tax collections for Long Beach through the first half of 2022 have been just behind last year’s record-smashing pace, but are still far above any other year in recent memory.
