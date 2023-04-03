OLYMPIA — New preliminary state data showed Pacific County’s unemployment rate remained just above 8% in February, while the county’s labor force swelled to its largest level in more than a decade.
According to initial projections from the Washington State Employment Security Department released last week, the county’s unemployment rate in February sat at 8.4% — equal to the department’s preliminary January estimate for the county and up slightly from that month’s revised 8.2% rate. It is up from February 2022’s 7.1%.
While the unemployment rate is up year-over-year, Pacific County’s overall rank in the state was at its best level in recent memory. The county’s February unemployment rate ranked 28th out of Washington’s 39 counties, up from 30th in January and after spending most of the latter half of 2022 with either the second- or third-worst unemployment rate in the state. The statewide unemployment rate for February was 5%.
Perhaps the most notable nugget of information to come out of this most recent monthly report is that Pacific County’s labor force is at its highest level since the 2000s. An estimated 9,045 people age 16 and older were employed, or unemployed and actively seeking a job, in the county in February, the highest raw total since December 2009.
With the labor force swelling, the number of people employed in the county in February was actually considerably higher than it was a year ago, even with the higher unemployment rate. The county’s labor force in February 2022 was 8,556, with the number of employed people totaling 7,949 — versus 8,286 this February.
The total number of nonfarm workers was up by nearly 200 from last February, to 6,260. The county’s two biggest workforces — leisure and hospitality and government — saw the biggest year-over-year gains. There were an estimated 1,190 people employed in the leisure and hospitality industry, up about 23% from last February’s 970. Government workers saw their ranks swell to 1,920, up 5.5% from a year ago.
The county’s goods producing sector — including manufacturing and logging, construction and mining — was nearly flat from a year ago, down 0.9%. Pacific County’s education and health services workforce was notably down from February 2022, falling 8.6% to 530.
Meanwhile, other ESD data released in March showed that Pacific County workers took home higher wages last summer than the year prior — although not quite enough to match the pace of inflation.
The preliminary figures, based on lagging quarterly employment and wage data submitted by employers to ESD, showed that the average weekly wage for Pacific County workers last July, August and September hit $874, up 5.3% from the summer of 2021. The county’s workforce also grew from the same period in 2021, up from 6,548 to 6,757.
All told, on-the-book employee wages in the county jumped from $70.66 million in the summer of 2021 to $76.79 million last summer. Through the first nine months of 2022, total collected wages are up 9.9% year-over-year in Pacific County — from $194.36 million to $213.53 million.
