February 2023 jobs map

OLYMPIA — New preliminary state data showed Pacific County’s unemployment rate remained just above 8% in February, while the county’s labor force swelled to its largest level in more than a decade.

According to initial projections from the Washington State Employment Security Department released last week, the county’s unemployment rate in February sat at 8.4% — equal to the department’s preliminary January estimate for the county and up slightly from that month’s revised 8.2% rate. It is up from February 2022’s 7.1%.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.