OLYMPIA — After moving in a positive direction the previous month, Pacific County’s unemployment rate rose in July, even as underlying data showed some continued signs of progress for the county’s tourism industry.
The new monthly unemployment report from the Washington State Employment Security Department, released on Aug. 25, pegged the county’s unemployment rate at 13.1% in July, up from 12.4% in June. Statewide, the unemployment rate rose from 9.9% to 10.2%.
After two months of Pacific County staying locked down — a largely successful public health effort that saw just nine confirmed cases of covid-19 in the county through May 31 — the ever-important leisure and hospitality industry in the county continued to gain back jobs that had been lost earlier in the year. An estimated 90 jobs in the industry were gained from June to July, from 940 to 1,030, while all other non-farm industries in the county combined to add just 20 jobs from the previous month.
At the peak of the summer season, the leisure and hospitality industry remains below its employment level from recent years, down 16.3% from July 2019, 12.7% from July 2018 and 5.5% from July 2017. Other industries with employment levels down notably from a year ago include manufacturing, down 30.8%, information and financial activities, down 25.9%, retail trade, down 16.9%, and government, down 9.2%.
The only industry in the county that has mostly regained jobs to previous levels is the education and health services industry, down just 1.9% from July 2019. The county’s two hospitals, Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco and Willapa Harbor Hospital in South Bend, each received loans of at least $2 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, helping the hospitals retain more than 300 jobs. Ocean Beach School District, the largest in the county, was able to avoid sweeping layoffs as it finalized its budget for the 2021-22 school year.
Overall, while total non-farm employment is up in the county by 2% from June, it is down 13% from a year ago. More than twice as many people in the county, 1,129, were categorized as unemployed this July than last July, 541.
State to take part in federal unemployment program
On Aug. 24, ESD announced its application for the new federal unemployment benefits program, the Lost Wages Assistance program, was approved. The temporary program partially replaces the enhanced federal unemployment benefits of $600 per week, a critical program in the CARES Act that expired earlier this summer.
The LWA — authorized in early August by the Trump Administration after negotiations over a more comprehensive relief package broke down between the administration, House Democrats and Senate Republicans — will provide $300 per week to those who have lost work due to the pandemic and are receiving unemployment benefits at the state level. However, the program will only last for three weeks, barring an extension of the program at the federal level.
ESD said individuals already receiving unemployment benefits from the state do not need to submit a separate application for the LWA program. Those who meet the self-certification requirements, stating they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to a disruption caused by covid-19, are automatically eligible for the benefits offered by the new program as long as they received unemployment benefits from July 26 through Aug. 15.
The department does not know when individuals eligible for the LWA benefits will begin receiving them. When recipients do begin receiving the benefits, ESD said the program could end up providing more than $400 million to individuals and their families.
