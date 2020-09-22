OLYMPIA — After a month of stagnation, Pacific County’s economy continued its rebound in August, according to a newly released unemployment report.
The report, released by the Washington State Employment Security Department on Sept. 22, showed Pacific County’s unemployment rate dropped from 12.8% in July to 10.8% in August, according to preliminary data. The statewide unemployment rate also bounced back last month, improving to 8.5% from 10.2% in July.
While decreasing by 2% from the previous month, the county still has the third highest unemployment rate in the state, ahead of only Pend Oreille County (11.5%) in northeast Washington and neighboring Grays Harbor County (11.2%). The 10.8% unemployment rate for August is up markedly from August 2019’s 6.1% rate.
The job losses in the county from a year ago is not limited to any one industry, ESD data shows. Jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry, which plays a substantial role in the county’s and especially in the peninsula’s economy, are down 16.7% from last August after making subtle month-over-month gains. Manufacturing jobs in the county are also taking a substantial hit, down 28.6% from a year ago.
Just two industries in the county have managed to completely recover or even improve its standing from last August; education and health services, and governmental jobs. Government jobs — whether at the municipal, county, state or federal level — are up 1.1% from a year ago, but still down from yearly highs in February and March of this year.
The education and health services industry is unchanged from a year ago, holding steady at 540 jobs in the county. Both Ocean Beach Hospital and Willapa Harbor Hospital were saved from having to make significant layoffs after receiving forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. The Ocean Beach School District, the largest school district in the county, was also able to avoid mass layoffs that have plagued districts throughout the state.
Unemployment funds coming
The ESD announced earlier in September that it will start processing federal Lost Wages Assistance program funds this week, beginning on Sept. 21.
The program retroactively provides $300 per week over a three-week period between late July and early August. It was temporarily authorized by the Trump Administration after negotiations between them, House Democrats and Senate Republicans over a comprehensive relief package failed to yield results.
The program replaces the $600 per week in federal unemployment benefits that was available to those put out of work by the covid-19 pandemic under the CARES Act, but is set to last for just three weeks unless it is extended.
“Any additional funds to help unemployed workers are welcome — and we estimate that this will provide more than $450 million to families, individuals and our state’s economy,” said ESD Commissioner, Suzi LeVine, in a statement.
The ESD said eligible claimants for the program will receive the benefits in their bank accounts as soon as their bank processes the payment from ESD, which usually takes two or three days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.