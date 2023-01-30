Washington’s southwestern-most county saw its unemployment rate slowly rise over the back half of 2022, but a final report released last week showed Pacific County ending the year on a higher note.
The county’s unemployment rate stood at 7.3% in December, according to a preliminary report released by Washington’s Employment Security Department on Jan. 24. That figure is down slightly from November’s revised 7.5%, and up from 6% the year before.
Overall, Pacific County’s December employment ranks 30th out of the state’s 39 counties — a fairly notable improvement after it spent much of the year as one of the two counties with the highest unemployment rate. Neighboring Grays Harbor County’s unemployment rate sat at 7.6% for the month, while Wahkiakum County was also close at 7.2%. Washington’s preliminary unemployment rate was 4.4% in December, up from 4.2% in November and 4% from a year ago.
For the year on the whole, the county’s average unemployment rate was 7%. That figure is down from 7.9% in 2021, 11% in 2020, and even marginally below the pre-pandemic 2019 rate of 7.1%. The month with the best unemployment figure was July, at 5.8% — the lowest rate for the county since September 2019. The county’s worst month of 2022 was March, when unemployment touched 7.8%.
The leisure and hospitality industry — the biggest private sector industry in Pacific County — continued to post strong jobs numbers to end the year, with an estimated 1,020 workers county-wide. That’s up from 1,000 laborers in November, and up 5.2% from the 970 workers a year ago.
The biggest source of employment in the county, the public sector, also posted gains. The 1,900 government employees to end 2022 represent a small month-over-month increase from the estimated 1,890 workers in November, and a 5% increase from the previous December.
The local education and health services workforce continues to struggle, with the 530 workers in the industry representing a 10.2% decrease from December 2021. Jobs in most other industries in the county are largely stable from where they were a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.