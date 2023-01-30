December jobs

Pacific County saw improvement in its jobs picture in December, according to state estimates.

Washington’s southwestern-most county saw its unemployment rate slowly rise over the back half of 2022, but a final report released last week showed Pacific County ending the year on a higher note.

The county’s unemployment rate stood at 7.3% in December, according to a preliminary report released by Washington’s Employment Security Department on Jan. 24. That figure is down slightly from November’s revised 7.5%, and up from 6% the year before.

