PACIFIC COUNTY — With less than a week left until ballots have to be returned for the Nov. 8 general election, voter turnout in Pacific County has already topped 30%.
As of Oct. 31, the Washington Secretary of State’s office reported that 30.9% of the 16,821 ballots mailed out to Pacific County voters earlier this month have already been returned. That figure currently ranks fourth in the state, trailing only Jefferson, Lincoln and Columbia counties.
Statewide, the turnout rate as of Monday sat at 18.2%. In the 2018 general election, county voter turnout finished at 75.4% and statewide turnout totaled 71.3%.
Pacific County voters are weighing in on three contested county races. Incumbent sheriff Robin Souvenir, running as an independent, is seeking a second term in office and facing off against successful write-in candidate Daniel Garcia, running as a Republican.
In the contest for the north county-based seat on the Pacific County Board of Commissioners, incumbent Michael “Hawk” Runyon, running as an independent, is also seeking a second term on the board. He is also facing a successful write-in candidate, Jerry Doyle, who is running as an independent as well.
In the nonpartisan race for a six-year term on the Pacific County PUD Board of Commissioners, incumbent Dick Anderson is vying for a second term. He will face off against Michelle Layman, in what was originally the only contested local race on the ballot.
There are several other general election races that voters will weigh in on, including the race between Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Held by Jaime Herrera Beutler for more than a decade, the winner will be Southwest Washington’s next representative in Congress.
Both of the 19th Legislative District state representative positions are on the ballot this year, as well as a U.S. Senate contest between longtime Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley. The Washington Secretary of State race between appointed incumbent Steve Hobbs, a Democrat, and Julie Anderson, declaring no party preference, will also determine who will oversee Washington’s elections for the next two years, among other duties.
Ballots will be accepted at drop boxes until 8 p.m. on Election Day, while ballots that are returned in the mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8.
Drop boxes located throughout the county have 24-hour accessibility. On the peninsula, drop boxes are located at the county annex building at 7013 Sandridge Rd. and at the Ocean Park Senior Center at 21603 O Lane. The drop box in Chinook is located at the community center at 810 Highway 101, and at the Washington State Patrol office at 797 State Route in Naselle.
Accessible voting equipment is available at the Pacific County Auditor’s Office in South Bend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. up until Nov. 8, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 itself. People needing assistance to vote, or those who have questions or concerns about the ballot process, can contact the auditor’s office at 360-875-9317.
The last day for in-person registration is Nov. 8. To register to vote in-person, visit the county auditor’s office in South Bend.
The Observer will have coverage of Election Day at chinookobserver.com next Tuesday night, with further coverage to be provided in the Nov. 16 issue.
