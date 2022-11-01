PACIFIC COUNTY — With less than a week left until ballots have to be returned for the Nov. 8 general election, voter turnout in Pacific County has already topped 30%.

As of Oct. 31, the Washington Secretary of State’s office reported that 30.9% of the 16,821 ballots mailed out to Pacific County voters earlier this month have already been returned. That figure currently ranks fourth in the state, trailing only Jefferson, Lincoln and Columbia counties.

