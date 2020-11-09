SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department and Willapa Behavioral Health are joining forces to hand out free Naloxone at a pair of drive-thru events over the next couple of weeks.
Naloxone, the life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, will be given away at two drive-thru locations in the next two weeks — at Valley View Health Center in Raymond this Friday, Nov. 13, and at the Port of Ilwaco next Thursday, Nov. 19. Both events are scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Training will also be given about how to administer Naloxone, and will take no longer than 5 minutes per car. Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to attend the events.
For any questions regarding the drive-thru events, call 360-642-9349, or email Jackie Smith at jsmith@co.pacific.wa.us or Bethany Barnard at bbarnard@willapabh.org.
