SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Frank Wolfe and Michael Runyon met Aug. 10 and worked out a deal with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to clean up a boat launch.
Commissioners also took a step aimed at recruiting candidates for unfilled county jobs and approved a covid fund allocation to help pay for construction apprenticeships.
Boat launch cleanup, upkeep
The popular boat launch on Knappton Road in Naselle has fallen into disrepair. Pacific County Department of Public Works Director Brook Priest presented the commissioners with an agreement between her agency and WDFW after receiving comments about the boat launch’s condition.
Under the 20-year agreement, the county will first clean up the Naselle River access point, but continuing maintenance and upkeep will be performed by WDFW. Wolfe recalled that the county stepped up to renovate the area a number of years ago.
“The county will provide some porta-potties and do some cleanup at the site, and [WDFW] will provide the ongoing upkeep,” Priest said. “I think it is a win-win; we’ve had a lot of calls into the office requesting that the boat launch be cleaned up.”
Labor shortage hits county
The nationwide labor shortage has hit the county particularly hard, with department heads consistently noting they are having a tough time recruiting any applicants at all. Advertisements have primarily gone unanswered or generated few applicants.
Priest is seeking to target applicants who have, at a minimum, a high school diploma. The demand for higher-skilled workers has been highly competitive and county departments fully qualified applicants are hard to find. Currently, DPW is seeking an administrative assistant and an engineer technician/facility maintenance.
The positions come with hourly wages beginning at $15.20 and $16.26 and peaking at $19.58 and $20.95, but will allow for lesser-qualified applicants a chance for a foothold in county employment with good benefits.
Altogether, the county currently has over a dozen openings between its departments, including the sheriff’s office, courts, DPW and the health department.
Allocating ARPA funds
The American Rescue Plan Act that has helped millions of Americans with stimulus checks and monthly child tax credits also seeks to aid businesses and organizations negatively impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council submitted a request to the county for $15,000 in ARPA funding to cover 25% of the cost of a construction apprenticeship program for qualifying applicants.
ARPA funds cannot be used for general economic development or workforce development, but “job training for unemployed workers may be used to address negative economic impacts of the public health emergency and be eligible.” This includes the construction apprenticeships.
The workforce organization will have to provide the county with proof of how the funds are used and adhere to ARPA rules. The commissioners approved the request, and the organization has already begun advertising the program.
It begins with tryouts on Sept. 8 and 9 at the Port of Ilwaco, with full-time training starting on Sept. 13 and lasting four weeks, ending on Oct. 8. The program will have multiple certifications available, including forklift, OSHA-10 and flagging.
