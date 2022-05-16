SOUTH BEND — The first Pacific County Commissioners' meeting of the month started with a requests for the county take immediate action to ban fireworks on county lands beginning in 2023. See related story on Page A1.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen and Frank Wolfe were present in the commissioner's meeting room while Michael Runyon phoned in. Clerk of the Board Amanda Bennet, Risk Manager Marie Guernsey and Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger were also a part of the meeting as usual.
Bridge between county and DSHS
The commissioners and Pacific County Health and Human Resources Director Katie Lindstrom were poised to tackle agenda item 11 that would bridge a gap between the county and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. The proposal would give the health department and employees access to DSHS systems.
"Our staff are going to be able to access their system so we can help clients get different DSHS benefits," Lindstrom said.
The commissioners approved the request unanimously, and the contract will not involve any funds being spent. The agreement also includes that DSHS will provide training and support to health department employees to learn how to navigate their system.
Among the access, the county will be able better to assist veterans, the homeless, and families and connect them with available benefits.
New liaison
After the Pacific County Sheriff's Office hired Judd Comer to be a corrections officer in the jail, it left a void in the jail/health department because he had been serving as a liaison between multiple agencies. The commissioners voted unanimously to hire Dawn Wright, a behavioral therapist, to fill the gap starting July 5.
"This is a hire to work up in the jail [and] provide substance use disorder treatment and also case management and reentry planning," Lindstrom said. "This is a continuation of some of the work Judd Comer was doing for us."
"We are really excited to get Dawn on in this role, and she is very qualified, and I think she is going to be a really good fit. She has both behavioral health and corrections experience, which is kind of a rare combination."
The sheriff's office also had a role in selecting Wright to be the new liaison. The liaison program is in its fifth year. Comer was well respected in the role and is often the first person inmates look to for help, and it's reported they still do.
