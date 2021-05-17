PACIFIC COUNTY — Residents remarked last summer about how crowded streets, sidewalks and beaches were despite pandemic-related restrictions that curtailed how many customers could be inside businesses. New numbers from the state show just how busy it was.
Motels, RV parks and other forms of overnight lodging tallied more than $12.6 million in receipts in the July through September quarter of 2020, 15% more than in the summer of 2019. In fact, the pandemic summer set an all-time record for overnight lodging income in our resort-oriented county, according to the latest figures from the Washington State Department of Revenue, which tracks business results based on tax collections. Statewide, summertime lodging receipts tanked to less than half what they were in 2019.
Pacific County restaurants and taverns had a decent covid-time summer in terms of income. Their July-September 2020 quarter came to more than $10.5 million, only a slight decline from the nearly $10.8 million in food and drinks they sold in the summer of 2019.
Most retail businesses had nothing to complain about last summer when it came to dollars flowing in. Overall, main street-type retailers in the county sold more than $38 million in goods last summer, 21.3% better than in the same months of 2019 and an all-time record by millions of dollars. Statewide, retailers sold 12% more last summer than in 2019.
Here’s how well some categories of Pacific County retailers did last summer compared to the summer of 2019, which was itself a successful season:
• Building materials up 30% to $6.8 million
• Miscellaneous retailers up 28% to $10.8 million
• Food and beverage stores up 7.5% to $4.7 million
• Drug/health stores up 4% to $2 million
• General merchandise stores up 31% to $2.6 million
• Vehicles and parts up 16% to $1.7 million
• E-commerce/mail order up 26% to $1.25 million
• Sporting goods up 48% to $1.04 million
• Apparel and accessories up 17% to $1.6 million
• Gas stations/convenience stores up 6% to $2.9 million
The summer of 2020 also saw a substantial upswing in building construction as home building gained momentum, showing a 21% increase to about $12.1 million. Without adjusting for modest levels of inflation in the intervening years, in sheer dollar terms this was a record, even beating the hectic summer construction seasons just before the housing crash more than a decade ago.
Despite a heavy emphasis on covid-19 that led to postponements of some medical procedures last year, the broad category of business that includes medical services experienced an overall 36% boost in the county last summer to $6 million.
Combining all the different types of business included in the state report, summer 2020 generated $111.3 million in Pacific County, nearly 10% more than in the pre-pandemic summer of 2019. Statewide tax receipts totaled $231.2 billion last summer, compared to $238.5 billion in 2019, about a 3% decline.
These figures from the state are the most accurate available gauge of how local businesses are doing, but lag several months after the fact due to the complexity of compiling millions of tax receipts.
