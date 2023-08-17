LONG BEACH — There were about the same number of Pacific County home sales this July compared to a year earlier, but median prices dropped.

Thirty-eight houses and three condos sold this July, compared to 40 houses and two condos in July 2022, according to the monthly report from Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

