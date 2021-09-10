BEAR RIVER — A couple was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital after a late morning collision on US 101 at milepost 20 at Bear River between Seaview and South Bend. The incident occurred at approximately 11:43 a.m. and had the roadway at a brief standstill.
Units from the Washington State Patrol, Ilwaco Volunteer Fire Department, City of Ilwaco and Medix Ambulance Service rushed to the scene. They were able to immediately reopen one lane of the roadway while attending to the victims.
Two troopers that were the first on scene discovered a green 1999 Subaru legacy in the northbound ditch, a grey 2017 Toyota Tundra off the shoulder with rear end damage and a heavily damaged blue 2020 Kia Niro in the southbound lane of US 101.
According to WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon, the Niro and Tundra were heading southbound on US 101 and the Legacy was heading northbound. The Legacy allegedly crossed the centerline and the Niro attempted to swerve around it in the opposite lane.
“The driver of the [Legacy] then swerved back into the southbound lane and hit the other vehicle on the passenger side,” Moon said. “The driver of the [Tundra] then attempted to cut through the collision and was struck on the passenger side rear-end.”
Both occupants inside the Niro, Dorothy E. Welty, 67, and her husband Jeffrey J. Welty, 61, both of Tacoma were injured. They were both transported to Ocean Beach Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of Legacy, Timothy A. Boggs, 55 of Olympia and the driver of the Tundra, Thomas J. Dobyns, 69 of Chehalis were not injured in the collision.
Dobyns’s vehicle sustained most of its damage to the passenger rear tire and he was able to change it out with a spare and leave the scene. Boggs and Welty’s vehicles were totaled in the collision and were towed from the scene by Hill’s Towing.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
