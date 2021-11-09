OCEAN PARK — Jason M. Schulman, 27, remains in jail for two counts of first-degree assault, felony harassment and trespassing after allegedly threatening to kill two mushroom pickers in Ocean Park. During a preliminary hearing on Oct. 18, Pacific County Superior Court Judge Don Richter set his bail at $75,000.
According to court records, two residents on the 1200 Block of 395th Lane in Ocean Park were mushroom picking on their neighbor’s property, with permission, on Oct. 16 at approximately 3 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown male who allegedly threatened them.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and learned that the male, later identified as Schulman, allegedly pointed a rifle at the two mushroom pickers and told them to “get off his property” and that he was going to “kill them.”
The victims also stated that “they remembered seeing Schulman’s finger on the trigger as he pointed the rifle at them,” according to court records.
The responding deputy and a colleague reportedly searched the area and were able to locate Schulman on an access road to the property. Court documents alleged that Schulman dropped two items as the deputies approached him.
Both deputies detained Schulman for further investigation.
‘I retrieved the two items he had dropped as we approached,” one of the deputies stated in his report. “In the exact area that Schulman had bent over, I located a backpack and a black rifle.”
The rifle is identified as a .22lr rifle, and inside the backpack were three rifle magazines not compatible with the .22lr rifle, a Glock 17 handgun, and a box of .223 rifle ammunition. Two knives were also located on Schulman when he was detained.
Court documents allege that Schulman was read his Miranda Rights and refused to answer questioning and instead responded with “lawyer.”
The Washington State Parks Department later located a vehicle down a narrow path in the area, identified as a Honda Civic. Upon looking at the vehicle, a receipt for a Glock 17 handgun believed to be the one found with Schulman was discovered. The vehicle was impounded and transported to the sheriff’s south region office pending a search warrant.
Schulman was booked into the Pacific County Jail at 2:52 a.m. on Oct. 17 and was arraigned on Nov. 5. His attorney, David Arcuri, argued for his release citing the “illegitimacy of his charges,” but substitute judge Commissioner Douglas Goelz denied the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.