SOUTH BEND — In one of several lawsuits connected to the ongoing dispute at Beacon RV Park, a judge last Friday ruled against a preliminary injunction sought by the state against the park’s owners.

At a hearing on Aug. 15, Judge Katherine L. Svoboda of Grays Harbor County denied a motion for preliminary injunctive relief that was being sought by the state Attorney General’s office over alleged violations of the state Consumer Protection Act by Michael and Denise Werner. The state alleges that the Werners, as owners of Beacon RV Park, have committed unfair and deceptive acts and practices that have impacted the public interest.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.