SOUTH BEND — In one of several lawsuits connected to the ongoing dispute at Beacon RV Park, a judge last Friday ruled against a preliminary injunction sought by the state against the park’s owners.
At a hearing on Aug. 15, Judge Katherine L. Svoboda of Grays Harbor County denied a motion for preliminary injunctive relief that was being sought by the state Attorney General’s office over alleged violations of the state Consumer Protection Act by Michael and Denise Werner. The state alleges that the Werners, as owners of Beacon RV Park, have committed unfair and deceptive acts and practices that have impacted the public interest.
The state, in its filing, made a litany of allegations against the Werners, including that they issued illegal vacate notices, aggressively attempted to intimidate tenants into leaving and entered homes armed and without permission, threatened to shut off utilities at the park and failed to maintain it, neglected a rodent infestation, failed to offer written rental agreements and refused to accept rent from tenants.
Similar or identical violations of state landlord-tenant laws have also been alleged by the AG’s office through its Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program, a process that remains ongoing in addition to cases that were filed in Pacific County Superior Court. That case also could end up before the court.
Beacon responds
In their response opposing the preliminary injunction, attorneys for Beacon said the new owners were wrongly being blamed for conditions at the park and that it had long been neglected by the previous owner, Mike Cassinelli. They also claimed that 30 former residents of the park have moved out and found alternative housing options, including 18 who received a financial incentive and physical assistance from Beacon to make their RVs movable again.
“Defendants did not cause the dangerous conditions that were allowed to exist for years by Mr. Cassinelli and the Port of Ilwaco,” Beacon’s attorneys wrote. “Defendants' only sin in that regard was to agree to improve the Park’s conditions.”
The attorneys also claimed the new owners were victims and claimed that the AG’s office has launched an “assault” on Beacon that will have an adverse effect on low-income, housing-vulnerable citizens.
“And while making Beacon appear evil plays well in the sympathetic press eager for a juicy story in a rural community such as Ilwaco on a slow news day, the long term logical consequences of the AG’s full frontal assault on Beacon does not get any traction in the press,” Beacon’s attorneys wrote, also alleging that the AG’s office’s filings have the “incendiary effect of emboldening the remaining residents of Beacon to continue to fight, despite their stated desire to move out of the [Beacon RV Park], and without any regard to the long term consequences of such fight.”
To support its claim that the remaining residents of the park want to move out, Beacon’s attorneys rely on a comment from a lawyer with Thurston County Volunteer Legal Services, representing the tenants in a lawsuit brought forward by Beacon against the tenants in an attempt to evict them, in a recent KMUN article — which the attorneys incorrectly identified as “KNUM” — saying, “I know none of [the tenants] really want to be there … It’s not a great situation to be living in.”
Beacon’s attorneys further claim that the AG’s evidence is “chock full of hearsay and innuendos, not supported by fact or taken out of context for the shock factor alone.”
They also cast themselves as a defender of the housing-vulnerable.
“Without a doubt, if AG cannot be counted on to think through their incredibly adverse position on the fates of hundreds of RV park residents across the state and remaining residents at Beacon, then this Court is the last resort to restore sanity in the RV park market and provide the most vulnerable residents with a peace of mind that the road to housing hell paved with AG’s good intentions will not come to pass,” they wrote.
The AG’s office had sought in its preliminary injunction for the court to restrict the Werners from continuing or resuming the alleged unlawful conduct in violation of state consumer protection laws. They also sought the court to levy civil penalties of up to $7,500 for each alleged violation, as well as an enhanced $5,000 penalty for each violation because the “unlawful acts or practices targeted or impacted specific individuals or communities based on demographic characteristics, including age and the presence of any sensory, mental, or physical disability.”
A permanent injunction continues to be sought by the state against Beacon. The case is being heard by Svoboda, rather than Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter, because Beacon filed a notice of disqualification requesting a judge outside of the Pacific County community to hear the case. State law allows any party to disqualify a judge from hearing the matter in superior court proceedings, if done within the appropriate time frame.
Beacon also filed a notice of disqualification in all of its active lawsuits seeking to evict the remaining tenants of the RV park. Those cases will also be heard by a judge from Grays Harbor County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.