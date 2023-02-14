ILWACO — Jerry L. Wright, 66, of Ilwaco, was arrested on Feb. 11 after an investigation by the Long Beach Police Department pointed to him as the culprit who damaged a vehicle in Ilwaco on Jan. 31.
According to court records, officers responded to the report of a vandalized vehicle on the 300 Block of Main Street in Ilwaco the following day. The officer learned that someone had flattened a vehicle’s tires and found drill marks on the vehicle’s hood.
The victim allegedly caught the incident on a dash camera, which showed a man, later identified as Wright, pressing a power drill into the vehicle’s hood. The officer also discovered what appeared to be drill marks in the flattened tires.
“I took photographs of all the damage done to the vehicle, [the victim] estimated it would cost approximately $2,000 to replace his tires and $160 to replace the “KC” lights. [The victim] also provided me with an SD card that had the camera footage of the incident,” the investigating officer stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
The footage allegedly shows Wright using the drill and flashlight on the drill, lighting up his face and allowing it to be viewed and discerned. The investigating officer attempted to track down Wright but was unable until an additional 911 call on Feb. 11.
According to court records, Wright entered the victims’ apartment on Feb. 11 and began yelling at them before falling asleep. He was awoken by officers and taken into custody.
Wright was transported to the Pacific County Jail and booked for second-degree malicious mischief. He made a preliminary appearance in Pacific County Superior Court on Feb. 13 and was released on his own personal recognizance. He is expected to be formally arraigned on Feb. 17.
