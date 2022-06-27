OCEAN PARK — Court filings released more details about the stabbing last week that took the life of Wayne L. Chipman, 62, of Ocean Park, and left his brother William, 51, injured. A relative of the two men, Anthony R. Bong, 34, of Vancouver, faces first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault charges.
He is being held in the Pacific County Jail on $5 million bail.
Two knives in a backpack
According to court records, Bong was dropped off at the home on 272nd Street in Ocean Park a few days before the attack on June 20. He allegedly was exhibiting signs of mental illness, but precisely what was not specified.
Earlier in the day of the attack, Bong displayed two knives that he was concealing inside a backpack. He removed them and pressed them into his own body, and mimicked slashing his own throat, according to witnesses.
At some point, according to court records, Bong locked himself inside a bathroom at the home and remained there for an extended period. Meanwhile, Wayne, William and Dustin J. Chipman, 34, and another man identified as Robert T. Helmerson, 56, were also at the residence.
Wayne confronted Bong
During an interview with law enforcement, Dustin, Wayne’s son, told the investigating deputy that Wayne was inside the home and was going to confront Bong about the issues he was having, but instead, he heard a scream and rushed to the front door.
“Dustin got within 20 to 30 feet from the residence when he saw Wayne come out of the front door holding his neck,” the deputy stated in a court filing. “Dustin began running fast and met Wayne. When Dustin got to Wayne, Wayne went to his knees, and Dustin applied pressure to Wayne’s neck where he believed the blood was coming from.”
According to William, Dustin and Helmerson, Bong came running out the front door with the two knives he had inside his backpack. He was covered in blood from head to toe and only wearing a pair of underwear.
Wayne and Helmerson tackled Bong and fought him for control of the knives; Helmerson even hit Bong over the head with a bottle and kicked and punched him. He recounted in his interview that “it wouldn’t slow Bong down.”
Fight or flight moment
The two men were eventually able to subdue Bong until a deputy was able to arrive, but not before sustaining their own injuries. Bong stabbed and slashed at both during the struggle, including inflicting multiple stab wounds to William.
The deputy recounted a tense struggle between him, Dustin and Helmerson when they attempted to place Bong into handcuffs.
“I informed both men I would be securing Bong in handcuffs and gained control of Bong’s left hand. I placed one cuff on Bong’s left hand, but before I was able to [cuff] the right hand, Bong attempted to turn away from me while on his stomach,” the deputy stated in his report.
“I placed my left knee on his upper back while employing pain compliance through the use of a wrist lock technique, taught to me by the [Criminal Justice Training Commission]. I was then able to restrain Bong long enough to get the cuff on his right hand,” the deputy added.
Bong’s fight wasn’t over, and he continued to resist the deputy as he attempted to place him in the back of a patrol vehicle. The deputy alleges that Bong dug his heels into the ground and swung away from him, and fell into some grass.
Robert came to the deputy’s aid and helped gain control of a still combative Bong, and with his help, the deputy placed a knee into Bong’s back and ended the struggle. Bong didn’t resist any further.
Brother worries about brother
The deputy recounted the most gut-wrenching moments of the attack’s aftermath after placing Bong in the back of his patrol car and advising William, who was injured, that he would be right back to help him.
However, William’s only concern was Wayne.
“I then ran back to William, who stated again that he was fine and to take care of Wayne. I ran back to Wayne’s location and found Dustin was still applying an adequate amount of pressure to Wayne’s neck, slowing the bleeding,” the deputy stated. “I instructed Dustin to keep applying pressure and informed him an ambulance was on its way.”
His attention then turned back to William, who had suffered three stab wounds to his chest with two in his right pectoral muscle and another on the right side of his stomach.
William was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital in stable condition, and Wayne was LifeFlighted to Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Bloody trail
The deputy and officers entered the residence and found the blood trail from where Wayne was likely stabbed, beginning in the living room. Blood was found “on the floor, a couch, a recliner, counter, groceries, and other items” in the kitchen.
“While in the residence, Dustin pointed out a military-style backpack that appeared to have a camouflage design. Dustin informed me prior to the incident, he watched Bong pull out two unsheathed knives from the backpack,” the deputy stated.
The knives were determined to be a throwing knife and hunting knife and were booked as evidence.
Officers currently don’t know if there was a motive for the attack or if it was random, but Dustin recounted during his interview that Bong had stated he would “kill everyone” if they laughed at him. However, what that comment meant is currently unknown.
‘Always a bright spot’
Since his passing, countless residents have reached out with fond memories of Wayne, calling the man a “kind soul” and a wonderful human being. Many are still in shock that he was killed and have spoken openly on Facebook.
“Wayne was a good friend of mine; this is crazy,” Genevieve Glansbeek said. “I cannot believe that this happened to [someone] like him. I can’t believe I have to say rest in peace to him.”
“Always a bright spot in my day, and you made us all laugh. You will be greatly missed,” Melissa Miniken said.
