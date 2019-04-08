SOUTH BEND — April 5 in Pacific County Superior Court, Cameron Woodrow Clements, 22, was sentenced to five years in prison for third-degree rape of a child.
On Aug. 29, 2018 officers from the Raymond Police Department investigated a report that Clements had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old minor. The investigation showed that Clements asked a 15-year-old to his Raymond home to show her something. He then pressured her to have sexual intercourse.
“Mr. Clements was sentenced to the maximum sentence permitted under this statute and will also be subject to review as a sexual violent predator (SVP) when nearing his release from prison,” said Mark McClain, Pacific County prosecutor. “The significant prison sentence, required registration as a sex offender, and the potential that he will face SVP review were certainly reasons the victim and her family were supportive of the resolution.”
In North District Court, following two days of testimony and two hours of deliberations, a Pacific County jury found Melissa Marie Maggard, 37, of Raymond guilty of harboring a runaway, and two counts of delivering tobacco to a minor, and not guilty of five other counts of harboring runaways.
Sentencing was set for April 9. Maggard faces as much as a year in jail.
The investigation began following an unrelated burglary investigation in which a tip led investigators to Maggard’s residence. It was reported there were several runaways at the residence. Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Ashley located the runaways at the residence and they were taken into custody.
“It was evident to all involved that Ms. Maggard had been actively providing a place for runaways to flee. Given the efforts of family members to secure these kids, and the fact that Ms. Maggard works for a local school, we felt her conduct was egregious and warranted prosecution,” McClain said.
