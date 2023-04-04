OCEAN PARK — An Ocean Park woman is behind bars after being arrested for second-degree burglary, violation of a protection order and third-degree malicious mischief. She allegedly stayed at a home even though she had an active order to remain 1,000 feet away.
According to court records, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a court order violation on the 1600 Block of 267th PL in Ocean Park on April 2 at 10:41 a.m. A homeowner told a responding deputy that they say Katilyn T. Stolaroff, 35, entered an outbuilding on her property.
Stolaroff was under a court order to stay 1,000 feet away from the property but reportedly had not yet been served the paperwork. When cornered by the deputy inside the building, Stolaraoff alleged she had permission from the homeowner’s son and attempted to shut the door on the deputy.
“[She] stated that she has been paying [the daughter] rent money for 30 days. Due to past knowledge, I knew that [the daughter] lived inside the residence with her parents,” the arrest deputy stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
According to court records, the family denied giving Stolaroff permission to be on the property and she was subsequently arrested. She was booked into the Pacific County Jail for second-degree burglary, violation of a no-contact order, and third-degree malicious mischief.
