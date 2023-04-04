OCEAN PARK — An Ocean Park woman is behind bars after being arrested for second-degree burglary, violation of a protection order and third-degree malicious mischief. She allegedly stayed at a home even though she had an active order to remain 1,000 feet away.

According to court records, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a court order violation on the 1600 Block of 267th PL in Ocean Park on April 2 at 10:41 a.m. A homeowner told a responding deputy that they say Katilyn T. Stolaroff, 35, entered an outbuilding on her property.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.