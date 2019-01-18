SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Dec. 19
Judge’s review — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, D’Ann M. Solum; reissue B/W $7,500.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robyn Joyce Spear; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Assault 4th-degree, Jewel Ruby Williams; reissue bench warrant.
Pre-trial — Aiming or discharging firearm, Phillip Douglas Black; strike trial date, continued to 1/16/19.
Arraignment — Damage only driver duty hit/run, Frank E. Brumitt Jr; reduce to DWLS 3rd-degree, guilty, 24 months probation, restitution reserved, 364/351, $250.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, James A. Burnett; continued to 1/23.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Harvey Iven Davey Jr.; SOC, dismiss if no violations, $150 costs.
Motion hearing — Seventeen counts of recreational fish 2 rule violating fish possession, David Charles Gudgell; bill of particulars due by 1/19/19.
Motion hearing — Twelve counts of recreational fish 2 rule violating fish possession, Robert Wayne Gudgell; bill of particulars due 1/19/19.
Pre-trial — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, four counts of failing sewage systems, four counts of zoning violation, six counts of existence of public nuisance, Timothy Allen Hogan; continued to 2/13/19.
Other hearing — Charge not listed, Scott Badger; pd appt., PT 1/16/19, bail set at $6,000.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Kristopher Allen Laine; continued to 1/9/19.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Spencer Charles Luce; continued to 1/9/19.
Pre-trial — DUI, Krystian Michael Manning; status hearing 1/23/19, 3.5 hearing 2/6/19, JT 2/14/19.
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment order, Alison Marschman; speedy trial waiver filed, continued to 1/23/19.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Michael Abram Masonholder; continued to 1/2/19.
Review hearing — Speeding 8 mph over limit (over 40), DUI, Matthew Terry McClintock; DFTA, strike trial, B/W $2,500.
Pre-trial — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Natasha Marie Neal; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Natasha Marie Neal; guilty, 90/90, probation ends when paid in full, $1,000/$850.
Pre-trial — DUI, Laurentino Salazar Vega; continued to 1/2/19, JT 1/17/19.
Pre-trial — DUI, Erik Thomas Sokol; continued to 1/16/19.
Pre-trial — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Michael John Spillman; guilty, 364/364, 24 months probation, $5,000/$4,550.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, possessing salmon-steelhead closed season, Konstantin V. Statovoy; speedy trial waiver filed, PT 1/16/19, JT 2/14/19.
Review hearing — Speeding 13 mph over limit (over 40), Antaney D. Whipkey; dismissed, doing diversion.
Pre-trial — NVOL without identification, Antaney D. Whip; dismissed, doing diversion.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Austin Hunter Armstrong; pd appt.,; PT 1/23/19, JT 2/21/19.
Arraignment — Two counts of public nuisance, two counts of zoning violation, Jerry W. Matzen; pd appt., PT 1/16/19, JT 2/14/19.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Genevieve Darlene May; pd appt., PT 1/23/19, JT 2/21/19.
Arraignment — Possession of fireworks, more than one pound, Robert G. Rankin; NOA filed, clerk to set dates.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Farhad Ghandehari; dismissed, doing diversion.
Jan. 16
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jonathan Encinas Paniagua; guilty, 12 month probation, 90/90, $550 total.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Andrew Jordan Jones Merino; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Judge’s review — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Abram Masonholder; continued to 1/23.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Bradley Wayne Montgomery; review in 30 days for compliance.
Review hearing — False reporting, Pamala Jean Patterson; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Two counts of no contact/protection order violation, Martin Todd Simonson; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandon Kenneth West; DFTA, warrant stands.
Judge’s review — MIP and/or consumption, Brittanie A. Elliott; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 1st-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Kevin Michael Tore; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Kevin Michael Tore; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Three warrants for no contact/protection order violation, Jewel Ruby Williams; re-issues bench warrants.
Pre-trial — Aiming or discharging firearm, Phillip Douglas Black; continued to 1/23.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Taylor James Delauney; two days in jail for probation violation to begin Jan. 21.
Pre-trial — DUI, Scott Curtis Dullea Giffin; reduced to reckless driving, 364/364, 24 months probation.
Review hearing — Seventeen counts of recreational fishing 2nd rule violating possessing fish, David Charles Gudgell; JT 2/19.
Review hearing — Twelve counts of recreational fishing 2nd rule violating possessing fish, Robert Wayne Gudgell; JT 2/19.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Eugene Huddleston; PT continued to 1/30 for status, JT 1/31.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Angela Marie Husted; continued to 1/23.
Motion hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, William Arthur Kearney; dismissed with prejudice.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jeremy Paul Mashore; guilty, 364/334, five year probation.
Pre-trial — Two counts public nuisance, two counts zoning violation, Jerry W. Matzen; no action taken, jury trial 2/14.
Pre-trial — Existance of a public nuisance, three counts of zoning violation, Dyke Moen; DFTA, B/W $2,500 strike trial.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Natalie Nicole Pence; DFTA, B/W $10,000.
Pre-trial — Possession of fireworks, more than one pound, Robert G. Rankin; set with protem judge.
Review hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under), Erik Thomas Sokol; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Erik Thomas Sokol; reduced to reckless driving, 364/357, 24 months probation, $1,147.48.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, possession salmon/steelhead closed season, Konstantin V. Statovoy; JT 2/14.
Pre-trial — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Matthew Ray Turnbull; guilty, 24 months probation, $150 fine.
Sentence compliance — Two counts DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, reckless driving, Jayson Scott Wardell; 60 days in jail for probation violations, review March 6.
Arraignment — Two counts of public nuisance, two counts of fire code violation #304, Lori Lee Fairchild; pd appt., PT 2/20, JT 3/21.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Christina M. Lentz; pd appt.
Arraignment — DUI, Marcus C. Lloyd; pd appt., PT 2/27, JT 3/28.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Leo Harry Milner Jr.; continued to 3/6.
Arraignment — DWLS 1st-degree, Nathanial Eugene Richcreek; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Rosalie Yelena Rottler; pd appt.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; pd appt., PT 1/23, JT 4/11.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; dismissed.
Arraignment — DUI, speeding 22 mph over limit (over 40), Joseph William Weeks; PT 2/13, JT 4/11.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Bonnie Anne Wingard; DFTA, B/W $3,000.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Nathan Fredrick Rife; continued to 3/6.
Motion hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, possessing salmon/steelhead closed season, Konstantin V. Statovoy; JT 2/14.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Yiyi Wang; continued to 1/23.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.