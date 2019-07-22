SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
July 8
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Johnny Allen Cothren Jr; guilty, $300, 364/364.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Johnny Allen Cothren Jr; dismissed.
Review hearing — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Tyler Merrell Johnson; warrant quashed, restitution ordered, $585.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Taylor B. Whybark; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Shannon Marie Ahren; SOC 6 months, $250.
Arraignment — Disorderly conduct, Richard Dale Barrett; PT 8/5.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Nancy Evelyn Burke; pd appt., PT 8/5.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, obstructing law enforcement officer, Kelsey James Cutting; PT 8/19.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jeff Owen Hiatt; SOC 9 months, $750.
B/W hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Justin Wade Jones; DFTA, B/W stands.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Christina M. Lentz; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kenneth A. Schneider; DFTA, B/W $500.
B/W hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Gordon F. Sparks; pd appt., 8/5.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner; DFTA, B/W $500.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Stevie Ann Davis; committed, $100.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to immediately record catch, Patrick Francis Demarinis; DFTA.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Lezlie Greco; committed, $100.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Terry Wade Martin; committed, $100.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Arnaldo Mondragon Fajardo; committed, $100.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to immediately record catch, Scott F. Napoli; deferred, one year, $150.
Mitigation hearing — No valid operating license with valid ID, David William Peterson; committed, $125.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Patricia Lynn Williams; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Pass in a no passing zone, Jordan Russell Hickman; DFTA.
Contested hearing — Recreational fishing rule violation not possession of fish, Sean Edward Hunt; committed, $100.
Contested hearing — Recreational fishing license not with person infraction, Dale A. Kramer; committed, $100.
July 22
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Daniel Jason Byrd; PT 9/9, JT 9/24.
Pre-trial — Disorderly conduct, theft 3rd-degree, Conni Liza Janssen; DFTA, B/W $500 each count.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to yield right-of way, Richard James Gill; committed $85.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Ryan Rode; pd appt., PT 8/19.
Review hearing — DUI, Flora Laraine Sullivan; reduced to negligent driving.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Robert Alan Walker; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; continued to Aug. 5.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Taylor B. Whybark; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Kurt Edward Kaino; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, Eric Charles Ackerman; motion hearing 8/12.
Pre-trial — DUI, obstruction of enforce of gambling, Richard Dale Barrett; PT 8/12, JT 9/5.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Richard Dale Barrett; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, David Duane Erickson; discovery deadline 7/31, PT 8/12.
Pre-trial — DUI, four counts of reckless endangerment, Casey Evangeline Fulmer; PT 8/12, JT 9/12.
Pre-trial — DUI, Elliot James Marcus; motions 8/12, JT 8/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, Brian Matthew McLeod; PT 8/12, JT 9/12.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Val Parks; PT 8/12, JT 9/5.
Pre-trial — DUI, James Michael Walls; discovery deadline 9/30.
Pre-trial — DUI, John Ernest Weber; motion hearing 8/12.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Dora M. Schrader; reviews 7/26, 8/14.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
