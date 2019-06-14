SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
June 10
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Shannon Marie Ahern; continued to 7/8.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, obstructing law enforcement officer, Kelsey James Cutting; continued to 7/8.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Bryan M. Grotting; PT 8/17, JT 9/24.
Arraignment — DUI, Jeff Owen Hiatt; pleaded not guilty, clerk to set dates.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Michael E. Huddleston II; pleaded not guilty, PT 6/24.
Pre-trial — Disorderly conduct, Conni Liza Janssen; pleaded not guilty, PT 6/24.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Conni Liza Janssen; PT 6/24.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Justin Wade Jones; DFTA, warrant stands.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; warrant quashed, pleaded not guilty, PT 6/24.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Gordon F. Sparks; PT 6/24.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Taylor B. Whybark; PT 6/24.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Heather D. Ziel; DFTA, warrant stands.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Kurt Edward Kaino; continued.
June 11
In custody — DUI, Richard Dale Barrett; continued arraignment to 6/12.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Dustin Shane Coates; deferral.
Mitigation hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Susan Lynn Hayes; deferral.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, electronic device while driving, Robert Donald Heen; DFTA rescheduled.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Joseph Ryan Kerner; DFTA.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Jason Russell Olson; reduced to $100.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Cheryl Lynne Austin; deferral.
Contested hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Brian James Endecott; DFTA, committed.
Contested hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, marijuana in motor vehicle violation, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; DFTA, committed.
Contested hearing — Improper passing on left side, Ashlyn Taylor Wade; not committed.
June 12
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Dora M. Schrader; review 6/18.
Review hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Dora M. Schrader; review 6/18.
B/W hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Harley Wayne Bowe; DFTA.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Marcus C. Lloyd; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Sentence compliance — Criminal trespassing 1st-degree, Gregory Michael Mcleod; DFTA.
B/W hearing — Reckless driving, Levi James Miner; probation violation hearing 7/10.
Judges review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robert A. Brown; reissue warrant.
Judges review — False statement to pubic servant, Robert A. Brown; reissue warrant.
Judges review — Assault 4th-degree, April Marie Morgan; reissue warrant.
Judges review — DUI, Shannon Alton Winters; reissue warrant.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, George Austin Atcher; continued to 6/19.
Arraignment — DUI, Richard Dale Barrett; PT 6/26, JT 8/29.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Thomas Barsotti; continued one week.
Arraignment — Recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, Douglas M. Beseda; continued to 6/19.
Review hearing — Recreational fishing rule violation not possession of fish, Douglas M. Beseda; continued to 6/19.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Seth Michael Borton; SOC 24 months, $350.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Vincent Corey Branch; PT 6/19.
Trial status — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Vincent Corey Branch; PT 6/19.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kristi Lynae Butler; PT continued to 6/19.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Robert Gordon Cameron; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — No valid operating license without identification, Robert Gordon Cameron; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Brandon Duane Christman; guilty, 364/364, five years probation, $250.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Tina Cheire Clark; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Review hearing — No valid operating license with valid ID, Tina Cheire Clark; contested hearing 7/2.
Sentence compliance — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Tina Cheire Clark; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Violation of civil anti-harassment order, Nicholas Wayne Cox; probation violation hearing 7/10.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; probation violation hearing 7/10.
Pre-trial — Hit/run unattended property, DLWS 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; PT 7/10, JT 11/14.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; PT 7/10, JT 11/14.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Nicholas Wayne Cox; PT 7/10, JT 11/14.
Pre-trial — Two counts public nuisance, Teresa Sue Cunningham; PT continued to 6/26.
Pre-trial — Two counts zoning violation, Teresa Sue Cunningham; PT continued to 6/26.
Pre-trial — DUI, Sarah Ann Eager; deferred prosecution, $930.
Pre-trial — Two counts public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; no action.
Pre-trial — Two counts international fire code violation #304, Lori Lee Fairchild; no action.
Pre-trial — Zoning violation, public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; no action.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, harassment; Steven William Freeman; continued to 6/26.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jerry George; SOC 12 months, $650.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel James Gill; continued to 6/19.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, trip permit usage violation, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Randall Lee Harkins; PT 8/7, JT 11/24.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Michael James Hoyt; continued to 6/19.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation; Stephen Edwin Huitt; SOC 12 months, $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kory Dean Ingram; continued to 7/10.
Sentence compliance — Criminal trespassing 1st-degree, Connie Janssen; probation violation hearing continued to 6/19.
Arraignment — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Connie Janssen; continued arraignment 6/19.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Janet Marie Kimbrell; review 30 days.
Review hearing — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Christina M. Lentz; guilty, 90/90, $250.
Change of plea hearing — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Christina M. Lentz; dismissed.
Change of plea hearing — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Christina M. Lentz; guilty, 90/90, $250.
Motion hearing — Violation of anti-harassment order, Alison M. Marschman; motion 6/19.
Review hearing — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Warren W. Maxey; 46 days jail imposed.
Review hearing — Criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Warren W. Maxey; 46 days jail imposed.
Arraignment — Criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; PT 7/10, JT 8/15.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, DUI, Amelia Johnson Nance; continued PT, JT 10/3.
Motion hearing — DUI, Glenn K. Prentice; stay of sentence granted.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jessica Lynn Rasner; continued to 8/7.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Rudolfo Ruperto Rubio; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Pre-trial — Two counts public nuisance, Warner Jake Scott; continued to 6/26.
Pre-trial — Two counts zoning violation, Warner Jake Scott; continued to 6/26.
Other hearing — DUI, Michael David Smith; continued 6/19.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Gordon F. Sparks; continued to 6/19.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Vicente Talacon Pacheco; continued to 6/19.
Pre-trial — DUI, no valid operating license without identification, Aaron Christopher Thorsen; continued to 6/19.
Review hearing — No valid operating license with a valid ID, April May Vandemarr; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Justice V. Webb; PT 8/7, JT 10/31.
Pre-trial — Violation commercial fishing area/time 2nd-degree, John Edward Young; PT continued to 10/16.
Arraignment — Obstruction of enforce of gambling, Richard Dale Barrett; PT 6/26, JT 8/29.
B/W hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, marijuana possession less/equal to 40 grams, Matthew Thomas Depaul; DFTA, warrant stands.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Carrie Garney Florer; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Bryce Wesley Hall; pd appt., PT 7/10, JT 8/29.
B/W hearing — Two counts public nuisance, Dyke Moen; PT 7/10, JT 8/15.
B/W hearing — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on site, Dyke Moen; PT 7/10, JT 8/15.
B/W hearing — Two counts zoning violation, Dyke Moen; pd appt., PT 7/10, JT 8/15.
B/W hearing — Two counts zoning violation, Dyke Moen; pd appt., PT 7/10, JT 8/15.
B/W hearing — Two counts zoning violation, Dyke Moen; pd appt., PT 7/10, JT 8/15.
B/W hearing — Critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; pd appt., PT 7/10, JT 8/15.
Arraignment — Recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, Kenneth Ray Ooley; continued to 7/17.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Val Parks; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
B/W hearing — DUI, George Henry Rankin; PT 7/10, JT 8/15.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Joseph Masen Sherbourne; DFTA, continued one week.
Arraignment — Recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, Debra Ann Tessier; continued to 7/17.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Jennifer Ann Tollefson; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Keely Megan Tune; pd appt., PT 6/26, JT 8/29.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Michelle Denise Lockman; dismissed.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
