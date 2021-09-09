SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Sept. 7
Mitigation hearing — Recreational fishing rule violation, Kevin Louis Burns; rescheduled to 9/28.
Mitigation hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Gwint Lowell Fisher; reduced to $100.
Mitigation hearing — Speed too fast for conditions, Timothy James Teall; reduced to $100.
Contested hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, John William Rollan Batts; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, David M. Hess; continued.
Contested hearing — NVOL with identification, Brandon DJ Shoote; DFTA.
Sept. 8
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Alan Scott Ables; DFTA, warrant review 10/6.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Francis Schave III; continued warrant to 9/29.
Sentence compliance — False statement to public servant, Daniil Vasilchuk; probation violation hearing 11/10.
Pre-trial — Two counts of public nuisance, two counts of zoning violation, sanitation standards for RVs, Perry Ronnie Anderson; SOC, 24 months probation, $250 fine.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Santiago Arthur; PT 10/6, JT 11/18.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Rodney Keith Bates; DFTA, warrant $5,000.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Mark William Boles; DFTA, warrant $2,000.
Pre-trial — MIP and/or consumption, Blake Conner; PT 10/6.
Sentence compliance — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Bryan Michael Emerson; DFTA, warrant $2,000.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DUI, Scotty Lee Goldade Jr.; DFTA, warrant review 10/13.
Review hearing — Speeding in construction zone 16-20 over in under 40 zone, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; review 9/22.
Pre-trial — Sign/flagger traffic interfere, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; PT 9/22.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; PT 10/6, JT 11/18.
Sentencing — DWLS 3rd-degree, David Richard Kroeger; sent 10/6.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Lisa Marlene Leland; JT 9/23.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, Lisa Marlene Leland; JT 10/14.
Review hearing — NVOL with identification, Lisa Marlene Leland; continue to trial.
Sentence — Assault 4th-degree, Thomas Andrew Lentz; guilty, five years probation, 364/362.
Pre-trial — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; NJT 10/27.
Sentence compliance — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on site, critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; continued to 10/20.
Restitution hearing — Intentional feed/attract carnivore; Doris Berryhill Parks; no action.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, James Lloyd Wellcome; continued to 9/22.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Randy Alan Woodman; DFTA, warrant $2,500.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gary Rian Anderson; DFTA, no action.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Putnam Bakke; DFTA, continued one week.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Adam L. Heminger; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Ricky Alan Hinton; PT 10/6.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gerrol Lee Overgaard; PT 10/6.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation, Chad Lee Patton; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Louis Edward Samoville; reduced to 5 mph over limit, DS six months, $350 fine.
Arraignment — Abandoning junk vehicle, Eric Nelson Sharpsteen; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; DFTA, warrant review 9/29.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
