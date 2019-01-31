SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Jan. 23
Review hearing — False reporting, Jeffrey Aaron Henderson; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Michael James Hoyt; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Robert Joseph Mellody; continued to 1/30.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Melissa Ann Wick; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
B/W hearing — Criminal trespassing 1st-degree, Bonnie Anne Wingard; pd appt., PT 3/6, JT 3/28.
Judges review — Theft 3rd-degree, Dylan Thomas Bloor; reissue warrant.
Judges review — DUI, Ronald Allen Brooks; reissue warrant.
Judges review — DUI, Joe D Burleson; reissue warrant.
Judges review — DWLS 3rd-degree, DUI, Charles Marlin Campbell; reissue warrant, $3,000.
Judges review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Benjimen James Curtis; reissue warrant.
Judges review — Theft 3rd-degree, Miguel Escalante Mendoza; reissue warrant.
Judges review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nicholas Allen Gunn; reissue warrant.
Judges review — DUI, Kimberly Marie Kubisiak; reissue warrant.
Judges review — DUI, Erwin Liebhart; reissue warrant.
Judges review — Assault 4th-degree, Louise Marie McKinley; reissue warrant.
Judges review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael J Orazio; reissue warrant, $750.
Judges review — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Gail Lea Pierce; reissue warrant.
Judges review — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Kevin Michael Tore; reissue.
Pre-trial — No valid operating license without identification, Austin Hunter Armstrong; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — No valid operating license without identification, Scott Wesley Badger; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Aiming or discharging firearm, Phillip Douglas Black; continued to 2/20.
Community court — DWLS 3rd-degree, Harley Wayne Bowe; compliance hearing 3/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating license without ignition interlock; James A Burnett; continued to 3/13.
Pre-trial — 2 counts zoning violation, Jeremy G Cox; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — Zoning violation, Jeremy G Cox; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — 2 count recreational fishing rule violation of possession of fish 2nd-degree, Patrick Shannon Dunnan Gore; set PT.
Pre-trial — DWLS 1st-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Richard Gary Henry II; PT 2/6, discovery deadline 2/6.
Review hearing — Criminal trespassing 1st-degree, Angela Marie Husted; continued review 2/13.
Review hearing — Criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Angela Marie Husted; continued review 2/13.
Review hearing — 3 counts criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Angela Marie Husted; continued review 2/13.
Pre-trial — DUI, David Stephen Majka; review 2/6, supplemental hearing 3/6, JT 3/21.
Trial status — DUI, Krystian Michael Manning; supplemental hearing 2/6, JT 2/14.
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment order, Alison M Marschman; PT 2/6, JT 3/31.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Michael Abram Masonholder; review 2/6.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Genevieve Darlene May; review 3/27, review 1/29/20.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; DFTA, B/W $1,000, send in information.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; continued to 1/30.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; continued to 1/30.
Review hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Daniel C Sears; continued to 2/20.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel C Sears; continued to 2/20.
Arraignment — Recreational fishing no license/catch card 2nd-degree, James E Keller; 6 months deferred sentence, $75.
Arraignment — No valid operating license without identification, Kristi Marie Apple-Savage; pd appt., PT 3/27, JT 3/28.
Review hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (over 40), operating a motor vehicle without insurance, Nicole D Bowers; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jody A Casas; continued o 1/30.
Judges review — Assault 4th-degree, no contact order/protection order violation, Steven William Freeman; probation violation hearing 2/6.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Steven William Freeman; PT 2/6.
Judges review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven William Freeman; probation violation 2/6.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Kaye Lynn Chappell; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Douglas Charles Hebenthal; continued to 1/30.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Yiyi Wang; dismissed.
Jan. 29
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Shaun Michael Klein; committed, $225.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Daryn Allison Sharp; deferred 1 year, $150.
Mitigation hearing — No valid operating license with valid ID, Jonathan Perry Stewart; review 4/1.
Contested hearing — Speeding 16 mph over limit, Patrick Shane Hargitt; deferred 1 year, $150.
Jan. 30
B/W hearing — No contact/protection order violation, William Andrew Becker; DFTA, warrant stands.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, William Allen Herman; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Robert Joseph Mellody; in compliance.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young; continued to 2/6.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Quinten Neil Allen; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Six counts reckless endangerment, Jeffrey Edward Bartlett; continued probation violation hearing to 2/13.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Allen Michael Boyd; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Pre-trial — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Tina Cheire Clark; dismissed without prejudice.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DUI, Scotty Lee Goldade Jr; continued to 3/13.
Pre-trial — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; continued PT to 2/20.
Motion hearing — 17 counts recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, David Charles Gudgell; review 2/4.
Motion hearing — 12 counts recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, Robert Wayne Gudgell; review 2/4.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Maudie Arlena Hiratsuka; guilty, 90/90, $150 fine.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Eugene Huddleston; bail exonerated, SOC 24 months, $500.
Pre-trial — DUI, Austin T Kettleson; amended to reckless driving, 364/364, 2 year probation, $1,000, $122.90 restitution.
Review hearing — DUI, Krystian Michael Manning; JT 3/21.
Review hearing — Following too close, Jesus A Martinez Amezcua; PT continued to 3/6.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jesus A Martinez Amezcua; PT continued to 3/6.
Pre-trial — DUI, Joshua Allan Mclean; DFTA, reset trial date, continued to 2/13.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; continued to 2/6.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; continued to 2/6.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; continued to 2/6.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, DUI, Amelia Johnson Nance; PT 3/6, JT 4/25.
Arraignment — Commercial license required, Kenneth Robert Prager; continued arraignment to 3/6.
Pre-trial — DUI, Glenn K Prentice; status for trial 2/27.
Pre-trial — DUI, Laurentino Salazar Vega; continued PT 2/20, JT 3/14.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; DFTA, strike trial, continued to 2/6.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; DFTA, strike trial, continued to 2/6.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Edgar Aragon; pd appt., PT 3/6, JT 4/11.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, George Austin Atcher; pd appt., PT 3/6, JT 4/11.
Arraignment — Possession of stolen property 3rd-degree, Brenda Adelle Borzone; PT 3/6, JT 4/11.
Arraignment — DUI, Julilyn Boyce; pd appt., PT 3/6, JT 4/11.
Arraignment — DUI, Bruce Edward Busse; pd appt., PT 3/6, JT 4/11.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jody A Casas; PT 3/6, JT 4/11.
Arraignment — Hunting big game rule violation 2nd-degree, transportation of fish/wildlife 1st-degree, Rolland James Day; PT 3/6, JT 4/25.
Arraignment — Hunting big game rule violation 2nd-degree, transportation of fish/wildlife 1st-degree, Ronald Whitney Day Jr; PT 3/6, JT 4/25.
Arraignment — Criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Jesse Leo Jorgensen; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Ian Kyle Anderson; committed, $550.
Motion hearing — Two counts public nuisance, Jerry W Matzen; PT 2/13, JT 3/14.
Motion hearing — Two counts zoning violation, Jerry W Matzen; PT 2/13, JT 3/14.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
