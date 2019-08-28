SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Aug. 19
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Nancy Evelyn Burke; DS 12 months, $400 costs, dismiss if no violation.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dawn C. Davis; continued to 10/21, speedy trial waiver filed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Michael E. Huddleston II; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremiah Alan Moore; continued to 9/9.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Rebecca Morales; SOC 12 months, $200 costs, dismiss if no violations.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Ryan Rode; SOC six months, $200 costs, dismiss if no violations.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Gordon Sparks; guilty, 364/364, 24 months probation, domestic violence assessment within 30 days, $5,000/$4,600.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Taylor B. Whybark; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Hit/run unattended property, Ryan James Cadwell; pd appt., PT 9/9.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, Kelsey James Cutting; continued to 9/9.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Bryan M. Grotting; continued to 9/9.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Ian Hutson; no contact with victim, 364/364, 24 months probation, $5,000/$4,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tyco B. Leopard; pd appt., PT 9/30.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under), Josef Gerard Lowry; continued to 9/9.
Other hearing — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, Joseph Jones; pd appt., PT 9/30.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Chad Lee Menard; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Joseph Nabiel Shawa; continued to 9/9 for treatment status.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Steven Lee Wonser; in custody, pd appt., PT 9/9.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Kurt Edward Kaino; continued to 9/30.
Aug. 21
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Lavonne June Blackburn; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Brandon Duane Christman; DFTA, B/W $3,000.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Robin Kust; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Steven Christian Miller; no action compliant.
Show cause — DWLS 3rd-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Other hearing — Three counts of zoning violation, Roxanne Dee Stierns; continued to 9/25.
Other hearing — Public nuisance, Roxanne Dee Stierns; continued to 9/25.
Pre-trial — Violating commercial fish area/time 2nd-degree, Jeffrey Michael Bird; continued to 8/28.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kristi Lynae Butler; bail set at $3,000.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brian James Endecott; no action.
Pre-trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brian James Endecott; guilty, 364/364, $450.
Pre-trial — Two counts of public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 9/11.
Other hearing — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brian Endecott; 10 days in jail for probation violation.
Pre-trial — Two counts of internation fire code violation #304, zoning violation, public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 9/11.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Taylor Florence; PT 9/11, JT 10/3.
Motion hearing — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, three counts of failing sewage systems, four counts of zoning violation, five counts of existence of a public nuisance, Timothy Allen Hogan; pd appt., PT 9/11.
Motion hearing — Failing sewage systems, public nuisance, Timothy Allen Hogan; PT 9/11.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, negligent driving 1 st-degree, James Owen Huffman; continued to 9/4.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock, James Owen Huffman; continued to 9/4.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; motions 9/11, JT 9/19.
Sentence compliance — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Connie Janssen; owes $350.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Connie Janssen; PT 9/11, JT 10/3.
Review hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (over 40), Barry Alan Lynch; continued to 9/4.
Pre-trial — DUI, Barry Alan Lynch; continued to 9/4.
Pre-trial — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jannette Marie Matthews; continued to 8/28.
Pre-trial — Disorderly conduct, obstruct law enforcement officer, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Gian Carlo Moreno; review 9/4.
Pre-trial — DWLs 3rd-degree, Gerrol Lee Overgaard; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Gerrol Lee Overgaard; DFTA.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, false statement to public servant, Laurence Allen Passant; guilty, 90/90 each, $500 total.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Natalie Nicole Pence; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Motion hearing — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, Hedy Piacendile; release from custody denied.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jon Cecil Sanborn; SOC 24 months, $350.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; continued to 8/28.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Katherine Elise Waag; review 9/11, PT 10/2.
Pre-trial — DUI, failure to drive on right side of road, Terry Macgregor Wiggins; continued to 9/4.
Arraignment — Unauthorized dumping on public property, public nuisance, Lori Lyn Church; pd appt., PT 9/18, JT 10/24.
Arraignment — Unauthorized dumping on public property, public nuisance, Melanie Lynn Church; pd appt., PT 9/18, JT 10/24.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Austin Michael Koplin; DFTA, $2,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Shasta Marie Michael; pd appt., PT 9/18, JT 10/24.
Arraignment — Litter greater than 1 cu. Yard, Jeffrey J. Reisdorf; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 1st-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Joe Merritt Robbins; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Alisha Marie Wilson; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Kasey Michael Deen; dismissed.
Aug. 27
Mitigation hearing — Overnight park or camping prohibited, Kimberlee V. Elbon; committed, $100 fine.
Mitigation hearing — NVOL with identification, Harley Dean Mayers; committed $150.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Marilyn L. Mobley; $550, reduced to $225 with proof of insurance.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Loucia Davoros Barbara; DS 12 months, $150.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Jais Patrick Burke; DS 12 months, $150.
Contested hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), Franklin Larry Carrico; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Amanda Marie King; DS 12 months, $150.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Isaac Rutledge-Wilson; DS 12 months, $150.
Aug. 28
Sentence compliance — DUI, Nathan James Houston; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Lewis Lonell Williams; review 9/11.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Patrick O. Cardew; reissue warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Colleen Marie Granger; reissue warrant.
Judge’s review — Possessing stolen property 3rd-degree, Jeremy Lee Taft; reissue warrant.
Pre-trial — Violating commercial fish area/time 2nd-degree, Jeffrey Michael Bird; continued to 9/4.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Harley Wayne Bowe; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Harley Wayne Bowe; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kristi Lynae Butler; continued to 9/4.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, David Dean Davis; guilty, 90/90, $150.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dawn C. Davis; continued to 9/18.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Dawn C. Davis; continued to 9/18.
Arraignment — DUI, Vladsilav N. Gannotskiy; pd appt., PT 10/2, JT 11/14.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DUI, Scotty Lee Goldade Jr.; continued to 9/25.
Pre-trial — Sex offender/failure to register, Kevin Gorham; guilty, 364/364, $250.
Arraignment — DUI, David Henry Gretzner; PT 9/11, JT 10/24, bail set at $5,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jannette Marie Matthews; review 9/11, JT 10/24.
Pre-trial — Two counts of public nuisance/misdemeanor, two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, resisting arrest, Chad Lee Menard; continue to 9/4.
Change of plea hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Andrew C. Mitchell; guilty, 90/90, $550 total.
Review hearing — Three counts public nuisance, discharging sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on site, six counts of zoning violation, critical areas violation, solid waste/littering/dumping, Dyke Moen; continued to 9/11.
Review hearing — Disorderly conduct, obstruct law enforcement officer, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Gian Carlo Moren; review 9/11.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, Hedy Piacendile; review 9/11.
Review hearing — NVOL with identification, April May Vandemarr; set contested hearing for 10/15.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; DS 24 months, $100.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree Krsistopher Richard Boyd; continued to 10/2.
Arraignment — DUI, Kyle William Henington; dismissed.
Arraignment — Possessing salmon/steelhead closed season, avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Petr V. Karpyuk; continued to 9/11.
Arraignment — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Sean David Leonard; PT 10/2, JT 11/14.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dan William McDonald; PT 9/25, JT 10/17.
Arraignment — DUI, Antonio Adrian Merino-Orozco; pd appt., PT 9/25, JT 10/17.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Destiny Gail Potter; pd appt., PT 10/2, JT 11/14.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Terrel Straughter; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Arraignment — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, recreational fish 1st possessing two times over limit, possessing salmon/steelhead closed season, George E. Weinrich; pd appt., PT 10/2, JT 11/14.
Contested hearing — Two counts of solid waste/littering/dumping, public nuisance, Patti Gillum; continued to 10/30.
Contested hearing — Two counts of solid waste/littering/dumping, public nuisance, James E. Ramstein; review 9/11, continued to 10/30.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
