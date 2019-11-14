South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Oct. 30
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Vicente Talancon Pacheco; continued to 11/27.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Timothy James Teall; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Review hearing — Improper passing on left side, Timothy James Teall; set contested hearing.
Second arraignment — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; plea of not guilty entered.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Katherine Elise Waag; continued to 11/13.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Alisha Marie Wilson; PT 11/20, JT 12/12.
Pre-trial — Violating commercial fish area/time 2nd-degree, John Edward Young; discovery 11/20, JT 12/12.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Steven William Freeman; released to appear 11/13, for PT.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Paula Ann Klantchnek; pd appt., PT 11/20, JT 1/16/20.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Austin Michael Koplin; PT 11/6, JT 12/19.
Arraignment — DUI, Anthony David Orozco; set dates.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven Clark Price; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Contested hearing — Four counts of solid waste/littering/dumping, two counts of public nuisance, Patti Gillum; continued to 11/20.
Nov. 6
Sentence compliance — DUI, hit and run attended vehicle, Seagee Ranae Anderson; DFTA, review in 60 days.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Sarah Ann Eager; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Sentence compliance — Violation of civil anti-harassment order, assault 4th-degree, two malicious mischief 3rd-degree, no contact/protection order violation, Nicholas Wayne Cox; DFTA, strike jury trial, continued one week.
Change of plea hearing — Hit/run unattended property, DWLS 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; DFTA, strike jury trial, continued one week.
Pre-trial — Two counts of public nuisance, two counts of zoning violation, Teresa Sue Cunningham; motions 11/20, JT 12/19.
Pre-trial — Three counts of public nuisance, two counts of internation fire code violation 304, zoning violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued one week.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; continued to 12/11.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Matthew Adam Gove; no action taken.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Adam Gove; guilty, 90/89, $150 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; DFTA, continued one week.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Austin Michael Koplin; guilty, 90/85, credit for time served, 24 months probation, $450.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Austin Michael Koplin; guilty, 90/85, credit for time served, 24 months probation, $450.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Austin Michael Koplin; guilty, 90/85, credit for time served, 24 months probation, $450 plus $100 warrant fee.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Austin Michael Koplin; dismissed.
Other hearing — DUI, Dylon Michael Long; amended to reckless driving, victim panel, alcohol evaluation, 364/349, 15 days in jail, $124.90 WSP costs, $750 fine.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Krystle L. Walker; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — Cut, break, injure tree/plant parks, Deena Yvette Blaylock; may do diversion, arraignment continued to 1/8/20.
Arraignment — DUI, Roger Alvin Lobry; pd appt., PT 12/11, JT 1/16/20.
Arraignment — DUI, Douglas Petitt; pd appt., continue arraignment to 11/13.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, Steven Lane Siler; dismissed, doing diversion.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Suppression hearing — DUI, Christopher Neal Mortensen; guilty, $114.60 WSP costs, 364/363, $950.
Nov. 12
Mitigation hearing — No valid operating license with valid ID, Mark Daniel Bentley; $150.
Mitigation hearing — Negligent driving 2nd degree, Connor Richard Durham Lee; deferral one year, $150.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Harrison Camit Pasion; DFTA.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Jais Patrick Burke; commit-ted, $225.
Contested hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Dawn C. Davis; DFTA.
Contested hearing — Failure to immediately record catch, Kenneth Elliot Herschler; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Joy Allyne Johnston; deferral one year, $150.
Contested hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Michael Lee King; committed, $139.
Contested hearing — Operating electronic device while driving, Michael Lee King; committed, $100.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Nicole Annette Means; DFTA.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Michael Leslie Shumake; deferral one year, $150.
Nov. 13
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock, Brian James Endecott; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Eugene Huddleston; send notice.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Michael David Smith; continued to 11/20.
Sentence compliance — Violation of civil anti-harassment order, Nicholas Wayne Cox; no action taken.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; no action taken.
Change of plea hearing — Hit/run unattended property, Nicholas Wayne Cox; 90/90 suspended, restitution reserved, $350.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; no action taken.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Nicholas Wayne Cox; no action taken.
Pre-trial — Two counts public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 11/27.
Pre-trial — Two counts internation fire code violation #304, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 11/27.
Pre-trial — Zoning violation, public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 11/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven William Freeman; continued to 11/27.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Steven William Freeman; continued to 11/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, James Hiram Jacobs; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dan William McDonald; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Antonio Adrian Merino-Orozco, PT 1/15, JT 4/23.
Second arraignment — Recreational fish shoot, gaff, snag fish 1st-degree, Stephen S. Mortensen; continued to 11/20.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Patrick Murray; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Michael Patrick Murray; set hearing, send notice.
Second arraignment — DUI, Douglas Petitt; PT 12/18, JT 1/30.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Katherine Elise Waag; dismissed.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; no action taken, continued to 12/11.
Arraignment — No valid operating license without identification, John Wayne Connell, continued to 11/20.
Arraignment — Recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, recreational fishing no license/catch card 2nd-degree, William Allen Herman; PT 12/11, JT 1/30.
Arraignment — Recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, Lawrence Allen Lewis; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — Recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, Buckley Charles Preston; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Prohibited/improper turn, Steven Eugene Hermance; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Lori Marie Houston Gaidos; continued to 12/18.
Contested hearing — Critical areas violation, Port of Peninsula; continued 30 days.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
