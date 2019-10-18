SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Oct. 2
Motion hearing — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Hedy Piacendile; release from custody denied.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Destiny Gail Potter; guilty, 90/89, $300.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Mandi Lee Thomas; stricken.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Katherine Elise Waag; continued to 10/16.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, George E. Weinrich; guilty, 364/364, $500, $500 civil penalty.
Pre-trial — Possession of salmon/steelhead closed season, George E. Weinrich; guilty, 364/364, $500, $500 civil penalty.
Pre-trial — DUI, Patricia Lynn Williams; PT 10/23, JT 12/12.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Nicole D. Bowers; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristopher Richard Boyd; dismissed.
Arraignment — Recreational fishing shoot, gaff, snag fish 1st-degree, Stephen S. Mortensen; continued to 11/13.
Contested hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), Ira Goel; continued to 10/16.
Contested hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), Frederick Louis Russell; continued to 10/16.
Oct. 15
Mitigation hearing — Allow under 16 ride without seatbelt, William Lee Brasuell; DFTA.
Mitigation hearing — Operating electronic device while driving, failure to wear safety belt, Nancy Pearl Kirk; DFTA.
Mitigation hearing — Consume alcohol in state park, Edward John Osterman; one year deferral, $150.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Serowit E. Abebe; DFTA.
Contested hearing — Speeding 14 mph over limit (over 40), Sukhwidner Dhillon; one year deferral, $150.
Contested hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, James Owen Huffman; DFTA.
Contested hearing — No valid operating licenses with valid ID, April May Vandermarr; committed $100.
Oct. 16
Sentence compliance — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; pd appt., probation violation hearing 11/6.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Craig Keith Hawkinson; probation violation hearing 11/20.
Fine compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Sara M. Hilborn; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Review hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Barbara L. Kirby; dismissed.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, Sonny G. Lecrone Jr; DFTA, B/W $3,000.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Karl Chester Plato; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, Austin Duryee Bogart; reduced to reckless driving, 364/363, $1,000.
Second arraignment — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Ryan Willson Brown; dismissed.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Kristi Lynae Butler; SOC 24 months, $500.
Pre-trial — Unauthorized dumping on public property, public nuisance, Lori Lyn Church; dismissed.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; continued to 10/30.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tyson Michael Knight; dismissed.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Tyson Michael Knight; DFTA.
Arraignment — Possession of salmon/steelhead closed season, Christopher D. Martos Jr; dismissed.
Review hearing — Two counts failure to immediately record catch, Christopher D. Martos Jr; dismissed.
Motion hearing — Two counts public nuisance, Dyke Moen; continued to 11/20.
Motion hearing — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on site, Dyke Moen; continued to 11/20.
Motion hearing — Two counts zoning violation, Dyke Moen; continued to 11/20.
Motion hearing — Two counts zoning violation, Dyke Moen; continued to 11/20.
Motion hearing — Two counts zoning violation, Dyke Moen; continued to 11/20.
Motion hearing — Critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; continued to 11/20.
Review hearing — Public nuisance, solid waste/littering/dumping, Dyke Moen; continued to 11/20.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Katherine Elise Waag; continued to 10/30.
Sentence compliance — Inhaling toxic fumes, Jayson Scott Wardell; review 11/20.
Arraignment — Recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, Mark J. Bews; dismissed.
Review hearing — Failure to immediately record catch, Mark J. Bews; dismissed.
Arraignment — Marijuana possession less/equal 40 grams, Aiden Gianni Carl Bratt; guilty, 90/88.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Patrick Murray; continued 10/23.
B/W hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Alisha Marie Wilson; pd appt., arraignment 10/23, PT 11/27, JT 12/2.
Contested hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), Ira Goel; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, Nhon Thanh Nguyen; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), Frederick Louis Russell, dismissed.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
