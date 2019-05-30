SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
May 28
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), NVOL with identification, Allyssa Sharon E. Carpenter; DFTA, found committed.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), April K. Childers; DS.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, April K. Childers; reduced, $225.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, failure to renew expired registration, Justin Wade Jones; DFTA, found committed.
Mitigation hearing — Drive dangerously distracted, Todd Edwin Salvon; committed.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 4), Andrea G. Weilgart Patten; committed, reduced to $100.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Dawn Michelle Wilsey; DFTA, found committed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (over 40), William Dean Ehler; DS.
Contested hearing — Speeding 17 mph over limit (40 or under), Vanessa Anne Fink; DS.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (40 or under), Susan Amy Goldsmith; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Vladimir V. Kachankov; held, judge will dismiss with proof of seatbelt purchase.
Contested hearing — Vehicle traffic where permitted, Brian William Kamp; committed, reduced to $100.
Contested hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, John William Scharbach; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Katherine Francis Woods; committed.
Contested hearing — NVOL with identification, Katherine Francis Woods; DS.
Suppression hearing — DUI, Michael David Smith; held.
May 29
Sentence compliance — DUI, Julilyn Boyce; summons issued.
Review hearing — Dangerous weapon possession, Steven Anthony Cron; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, possession of stolen property 3rd-degree, Mary Louise Lethin; PT 6/19, JT 8/15.
Bench warrant hearing — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Warren W. Maxey; DFTA.
Bench warrant hearing — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Warren W. Maxey; DFTA.
Bench warrant hearing — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; pd appt., PT 6/12.
Bench warrant hearing — Avoiding wildlife check station/inspection, willful setting of fire, Michael Bryan Schroyer; DFTA.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Randy Alan Woodman; probation violation hearing 7/10.
Judge’s review — DUI, William David Bell; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — Two counts of DWLS 1st-degree, William David Bell; re-issue warrants.
Judge’s review — DUI, Mario A. Hernandez Estrada; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — Indecent exposure, Barry Marvin Miller; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — Theft 3rd-degree, Cody Christopher Trebon; re-issue warrant.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Celeste Starr Bryant; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $450.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, two counts of NVOL without identification, Robert Gordon Cameron; PT 6/12, JT 8/15.
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, failure to wear safety belt, NVOL with identification, Tina Cheire Clark; pd appt., PT 6/12, JT 8/15.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Tina Cheire Clark; PT 6/12.
Pre-trial — Two counts of public nuisance, two counts of zoning violation, Sarah Louise Crum; continued to 7/3, JT 7/15.
Pre-trial — Two counts of hunting big game 2nd violate rule, two counts of transportation of fish/wildlife 1st-degree, Rolland James Day; PT 6/26, JT 8/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, Sarah Ann Eager; continued to 6/12.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sara Marie Forner; continued to 6/19.
In custody — No contact/protection order violation, harassment, Steven William Freeman; pd appt., arraignment 6/12, bail set at $4,000.
Show cause hearing — Assault 4th-degree, William Allen Herman; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Christopher Anthony Hinojosa; in compliance.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, assault 4th-degree, Timothy Allen Hogan; continued to 7/3.
Pre-trial — Violating order restricting contact, Wyatt Brewington Homer; motions 6/19, JT 6/20.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Stephen Edwin Huitt; continued to 6/12.
Review hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), Sean Thomas Laughman; continued to 6/19.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sean Thomas Laughman; continued to 6/19.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Christina M. Lentz; JT 6/10.
Pre-trial — NVOL without identification, Naomi Ruth Lentz; PT 6/26, JT 7/8.
Pre-trial — Physical control, Robert Allen Lewis; motions 6/19.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Michelle Denise Lockman; motions 6/12.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Genevieve Darlene May; continued to 6/19
Community court compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Genevieve Darlene May; continued to 6/19.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, reckless driving, criminal trespass 1st-degree, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Marilyn L. Mobley; continued to 6/19.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph James Montgomery; JT 7/9.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Joseph James Montgomery; review 7/9.
Pre-trial — Obstructing law enforcement officer, Olivia T. Scott; SOC 12 months, $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Gordon F. Sparks; PT 6/12, JT 6/27, bail set $4,000.
Pre-trial — Inhaling toxic fumes, Jayson Scott Wardell; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Sentence compliance — Two counts of DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, reckless driving, Jayson Scott Wardell; DFTA, B/W $5,000 each case.
Pre-trial — NVOL without identification, Taylor Brandon Whybark; PT 6/19, JT 6/27.
Arraignment — Recreational fishing 2nd-degree no license/catch card, Anthony Stoinich; continued to 6/26.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Anthony Lewis Cordero; pd appt., PT 6/29, JT 8/22.
Arraignment — DUI, David Duane Erickson; continued to 6/17.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Carrie Garney Florer; continued to 6/12.
Arraignment — DUI, hit-and-run accident/injury attempt, Rafael Gonzalez Lucas; dismissed.
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Christina M. Lentz; PT 6/12, bail set at $1,000.
Mitigation hearing — Two counts of public nuisance, zoning violation, Merrilee Fredricks; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 26 mph over limit (over 40), Storme Elena Gregoris; continued to 6/12.
Pre-trial — DUI, Glenn K. Prentice; held.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.