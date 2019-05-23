SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
May 20
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Daniel Jason Byrd; continued to 6/24.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Sarah Jane Victoria Herman; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Patrick Dennis Johnson; continued to 6/24.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Tyler Darwin Johnson; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Tyler Merrell Johnson; DS 12 months, $300.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; continued to 6/24.
Bench warrant hearing — Hit/run unattended vehicle, Thomas S. Brooks; pd appt., PV 6/10.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Johnny Allen Cothren Jr.; pd appt., PT 6/24.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Johnny Allen Cothren Jr.; pd appt., PT 6/24.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel James Gill; pd appt., PT 6/10.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Bryan M. Grotting; continued to 6/10.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Michael E. Huddleston II; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — DUI, Jacob Adam Hylton; reduced to negligent driving 1st-degree.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Grant Lee Moore; pd appt., PT 6/10.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremiah Alan Moore; pd appt., PT 6/10.
Pre-trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Randall D. Nelson; continued to 6/10.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sabino Padilla Jr.; dismissed.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Kathryn A. Richard; dismissed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jerrid Edward Saldano; reduced to NVOL with identification, $225.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner; DFTA, warrant stands.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Kurt Edward Kaino; PT 6/10, JT 7/1.
May 22
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, George Austin Atcher; quash warrant, pd appt., PT 6/12, JT 7/18.
Fine compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Jesse Dalton Aylward; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Jamie Paul Church; pd appt., quash warrant, probation violation hearing 6/19.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, William Allen Herman; continued to 5/29.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Christian John Jochman; continued to 6/26.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; continued to 6/24.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jeremy Paul Mashore; DFTA, B/W $10,000.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, James Michael Parker; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Vicente Talancon Pacheco; pd appt., continued to 6/12.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Vincent Corey Branch; review 6/12.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Vincent Corey Branch; trial 6/20.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Vincent Corey Branch; SOC six months, $500.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Robert Gordon Cameron; continued to 5/29.
Arraignment — Two counts of NVOL without identification, Robert Gordon Cameron; continued to 5/29.
Review hearing — NVOL without identification, Robert Gordon Cameron; continued to 5/29.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Jennifer Rose Chipman; pd appt., PT 6/26, JT 8/15.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Brandon Duane Christman; PT 6/12, JT 7/18.
Review hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Malissa Ruth Combs; continued to 6/26.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Malissa Ruth Combs; continued to 6/26, JT 9/19.
Pre-trial — Three counts of public nuisance, two counts of international fire code violation #304, zoning violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 6/12.
Pre-trial — Sex offender/failure to register attempt gm, Kevin Gorham; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Nathan James Houston; continued to 5/29.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; PT 6/19, JT 8/9.
Pre-trial — Two counts of failure to transfer title within 45 days, Christina M. Lentz; continued to 5/29.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Mary Louise Lethin; DFTA, B/W $3,000.
Pre-trial — Possession of stolen property 3rd-degree, Mary Louise Lethin; B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, Steven Christian Miller; amended to reckless driving, 364/364, 24 months probation, $1,500.
Pre-trial — DUI, Karl Chester Plato; reduced to reckless driving, 364/364, $1,000.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Destiny Gail Potter; guilty, 90/90, $250.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Michael Querin; one day in jail within 90 days.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Michael Querin; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Joseph Michael Querin; file proof by July 12.
Pre-trial — DUI, Michael David Smith; JT 5/28.
Pre-trial — DUI, Mandi Lee Thomas; continued to 8/7.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Krystle L. Walker; SOC six months, $250.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Bonnie Anne Wingard; continued to 6/26.
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Tina Cheire Clark; continued to 5/29.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Carrie Garney Florer; continued to 5/29.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandon Gregory Hayes; pd appt., PT 6/19, JT 8/15.
Sentence compliance — DWUI, Steven Eugene Hermance; probation violation hearing 6/26.
Arraignment — DUI, Steven Eugene Hermance; pd appt., PT 6/26, JT 8/15.
Arraignment — Two counts of public nuisance, Dyke Moen; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Arraignment — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on site, Dyke Moen; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Arraignment — Six counts of zoning violation, Dyke Moen; DFTA, B/W $5,000 total.
Arraignment — Critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — DUI, George Henry Rankin; DFTA, B/W $7,500.
Community court compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Genevieve Darlene May; continued to 5/28.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
