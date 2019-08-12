SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Aug. 5
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Nancy Evelyn Burke; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael E. Huddleston II; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial —Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Gordon F. Sparks; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial —Disorderly conduct, Richard Dale Barrett; speedy trial waiver filed, continued to Sept. 9.
Pre-trial —DWLS 3rd-degree, Dawn C. Davis; continued to 8/19.
Arraignment — Hit/run unattended vehicle, failure to stop/give information obey officer; Michael Alan Gray; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Sentencing — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Ian Hutson; continued to 8/19.
Judge’s review — DUI, Kyle Nicholas Kronberger; send summons.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Chad Lee Menard; continued to 8/19.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Rebecca Morales; pd appt., released on pre-trial conditions, PT 8/19.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner; warrant quashed, amended to NVOL with identification, $150.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; continued to 8/19.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Taylor B. Whybark; quash warrant, PT 8/19.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with domestic violation; Kurt Edward Kaino; quash warrant, PT 8/19.
Aug. 7
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Darin Mark Burrows Jr.; DFTA forfeit bond, B/W $5,000.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Tatum Alexis Littau; continued one week.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Monty Walker Buchanan; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Bail jumping misdemeanor/gross misdemeanor, Steven Eugene Clark; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Hunter Buckley Garman; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Recreational razor clam over limit, failure to retain razor clam, Travis Michael Jenkins; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Physical control, Suzan Rochelle Jones; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Negligent driving 1st-degree, NVOL without identification, Alexsea Kayiales; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Obstruct law enforcement officer, David James Prahl; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Recreational razor clam over limit, failure to retain razor clam, Randall Steven Schwirse; reissue bench warrant.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Thomas Barsotti; set new trial date.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Matthew Gregory Blair; continued one week.
Pre-trial — DUI, Austin Duryee Bogart; defendant to have SCRAM bracelet by 8/9 and provide proof to court.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Harley Wayne Bowe; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kristi Lynae Butler; continued to 9/21.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 license not with person possess fish, recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Kenneth E. Compton; dismissed, defendant entered diversion.
Pre-trial — Two counts of public nuisance, two counts of zoning violation, Teresa Sue Cunningham; on for jury trial 10/2.
Pre-trial — Hunting big game 2nd violate rule, transportation of fish/wildlife 1st, Rolland James Day; strike trial dates and reset.
Pre-trial — Hunting big game 2nd violate rule, transportation of fish/wildlife 1st, Rolland James Day; strike trial dates and reset.
Pre-trial — Two counts of public nuisance, two counts of internation fire code violation #304, zoning violation, public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 8/21.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel James Gill; guilty, 90/90, $450 plus $100 warrant fee. Reduce to $150 with proof and $100 warrant, license within 90 days.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, trip permit violation usage, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Randall Lee Harkins; dismissed, lack of discovery.
Second arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Bradley L. Heimbigner; continued one week.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Bradley L. Heimbigner; continued one week.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Steven Eugene Hermance; continued to 9/25.
Pre-trial — DUI, Steven Eugene Hermance; dismissed, exonerate bond/bail, waiting for blood test result.
Review hearing — Prohibited/improper turn, Steven Eugene Hermance; no action taken.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Brandy Irene Hopkins; pd appt., PT 9/11, JT 10/17, released on conditions, no contact order signed.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; continued to 9/21.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Christian John Jochman; defendant admitted violating, no action taken.
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment order, Alison M. Marschman; continued to 9/4, JT 10/3.
Bench warrant hearing —Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, warrants quashed, PT 9/1.
Arraignment — Two counts of public nuisance/misdemeanor, Chad Lee Menard; pd appt., PT 8/28, released from custody.
Arraignment — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, resisting arrest, Chad Lee Menard; pd appt., PT 8/28.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, DUI, Amelia Johnson Nance; dismissed, refiled in Superior Court.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jessica Lynn Rasner; DP granted.
Arraignment — Two counts of aiming or discharging firearm, Ernest D. Riddle Jr.; pd appt., continued one week.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Jamie A. Ripka; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Mandi Lee Thomas; continued to 10/2.
Bench warrant hearing — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; warrant quashed, continued one week, pd re-appt.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Justice V. Webb; continued to 9/4, JT 10/3.
Review hearing — Speeding 17 mph over limit (over 40), Thomas Jaren Davison; DFTA, warrant stands.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Thomas Jaren Davison; DFTA, warrant stands.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation usage, Mandi Renee Emrich; pd appt., PT 9/4, JT 10/17.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Todd Gleason; continued one week.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Dwayne Kazee; pd appt., PT 9/4, JT 10/17.
Arraignment — Violation of anti-harassment order, Alison M. Marschman; pd appt., PT 9/4, JT 10/3.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Andrew C. Mitchell; warrant quashed, pd appt., PT 9/4.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Lise Diane Moen; guilty, 90/909, $450 fine, reduce to $150 with proof of license within 90 days.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Matthew John Noack; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Community court compliance — Hit/run unattended vehicle, Pamela Gardner; continued to 12/11 for disposition.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
