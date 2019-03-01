SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Feb. 20
B/W hearing — Reckless driving, Andrew Jordan Jones Merino; compliance review 3/27.
Review hearing — Trip permit violation-usage, Stacy Jo Knepper; dismissed.
B/W hearing — Two counts no contact/protection order violation, Martin Todd Simonson; probation violation hearing 3/20.
Pre-trial — Aiming or discharging firearm, Phillip Douglas Black; continued to 3/6.
Pre-trial — Two counts public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; DFTA, B/W $3,500.
Pre-trial — Two counts internation fire code violation #304, Lori Lee Fairchild; DFTA, B/W $3,500.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Patrick Dewayne Fowler; continued to 3/6.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Patrick Dewayne Fowler; continued to 3/6.
Pre-trial — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; guilty, 364/363, five years probation, $990.50.
Jury trial — 17 counts recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, David Charles Gudgell; in progress.
Jury trial — 12 counts recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, Robert Wayne Gudgell; in progress.
B/W hearing — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, three counts failing sewage systems, Timothy Allen Hogan; continued to 3/6.
B/W hearing — Four counts zoning violation, five counts existence of a public nuisance, Timothy Allen Hogan; continued to 3/6.
B/W hearing — Failing sewage systems, public nuisance, Timothy Allen Hogan; continued to 3/6.
Pre-trial — Two counts public nuisance, Jerry W. Matzen; PT 3/27, JT 5/2.
Pre-trial — Two counts zoning violation, Jerry W. Matzen; PT 3/27, JT 5/2.
Change of plea hearing — DUI, Joshua Allan Mclean; continued to 2/27, B/W $3,500.
Review hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Rosalie Yelena Rottler; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Rosalie Yelena Rottler; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Pre-trial — DUI, Laurentino Salazar Vega; JT 3/14.
Review hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Daniel C. Spears; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel C. Spears; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Mandi Lee Thomas; continued to 4/3.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Frank E. Brumitt Jr; DFTA, B/W $3,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock; Brian James Endecott; DFTA, warrant signed.
Arraignment — DUI, Monte James Hamilton; pd appt., PT 3/27, JT 5/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sean Thomas Laughman; continued arraignment to 3/20.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; DFTA, B/W $3,000.
Arraignment — DUI, Matthew Lawrence Rae; PT.
Review hearing — Violate infraction rules, Matthew Lawrence Rae; PT.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jeffrey Kenneth Ross; PT 3/20.
Feb. 27
B/W hearing — Two counts public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; B/W $1,500.
B/W hearing — Two counts internation fire code violation #304, Lori Lee Fairchild; B/W $1,000.
Jury trial — 17 counts of recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, David Charles Gudgell; trial in progress.
Jury trial — 12 counts of recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, Robert Wayne Gudgell; trial in progress.
Change of plea hearing — DUI, Joshua Allan Mclean; reduced to negligent driving 1st-degree, 90/90, 12 months probation, $1,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, Glenn K. Prentice; status hearing 3/27.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Scott Arthur Beutler; continued one week, DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Arraignment — Hunting bear, cougar, bobcat, lynx with dog, Timothy Wade Brink; pleaded not guilty, PT 3/27, JT 5/2.
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Richard Lee Brown Jr; pd appt., PT 4/3, JT 5/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristina M. Caudle; pd appt., continued to 3/6.
B/W hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brian James Endecott; pd appt., PT 3/27, JT 5/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; pd appt., PT 4/3, JT 5/16.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, James Craig Powers; arraignment, continued to 3/27.
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Rodney Wayne Quade; pd appt., PT 4/3, JT 5/16.
Arraignment — Obstructing law enforcement officer, Olivia T. Scott; pd appt., PT 4/3, JT 5/2.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
