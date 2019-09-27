SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Sept. 18
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, NVOL without identification, Genesis Michele Hitchcock; DFTA, warrant stands.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel James Peralta; guilty, 12 months probation,90/90, $450.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Michael Querin; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Bench warrant hearing — Inhaling toxic fumes, Jayson Scott Wardell; pd appt., PV 10/16.
Judge’s review — Reckless driving, Radonna M. Price; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Two counts of violating commercial fish area/time 2nd-degree, Marcial Vazquez Pelayo; reissue bench warrant.
Pre-trial — Unauthorized dumping on public property, public nuisance, Lori Lyn Church; continued to 9/25.
Pre-trial — Unauthorized dumping on public property, publish nuisance, Melanie Lynn Church; motions 10/9, JT 10/24.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dawn C. Davis; guilty, 12 months probation, 90/90, $450.
Review hearing — Dawn C. Davis; no action.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Matthew Adam Gove; probation violation hearing 10/23.
Arraignment — DWLs 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Matthew Adam Gove; PT 10/23, JT 11/21.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Arthur Dean Hopkins; DFTA warrant stands.
Change of plea hearing — Negligent driving 1st-degree, James Owen Hoffman; guilty, 12 months probation, 90/90, $500.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, James Owen Huffman; set for contested.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; review 10/2.
Review hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (over 40), Barry Alan Lynch; dismissed.
Change of plea hearing — DUI, Barry Alan Lynch; reduced to negligent driving 1st-degree, 90/90, $1,000.
Motion hearing — DUI, Krystian Michael Manning; one day in jail by 10/31.
Pre-trial — Two counts of violation of anti-harassment order, Alison M. Marschman; guilty, 364/364, $250.
Review hearing — Disorderly conduct, obstructing law enforcement officer, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Gian Carlo Moreno; review 10/16.
Review hearing — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, obstructing a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, Hedy Piacendile; review 10/16.
Motion hearing — Two counts of aiming or discharging firearm, Ernest D. Riddle Jr; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, assault 4th-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; probation violation 10/9.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Wade Edward Schuyler; PT 10/9, JT 11/14.
Change of plea hearing — DUI, Terry Macgregor Wiggins; guilty, 364/363, five years probation, $1,000.
Review hearing — Failure to drive on right side of road, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Terry Macgregor Wiggins; contested hearing set.
Pre-trial — DUI, Patricia Lynn Williams; continued to 10/2.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Heather D. Ziel; DFTA, warrant stands.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Philip Niegyl A. Abatayo; dismissed.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Oswaldo J. Ballaares; dismissed.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Mark J. Bews; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Ryan Willson Brown; continued to 10/16.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael J. Gordon; stricken.
Bench warrant hearing — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, David Robert Hemminger; DFTA, warrant stands.
Arraignment — Possessing salmon/steelhead closed season, Christopher D. Martos; continued to 10/16.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Rhonda Ann Starling; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Arraignment — DUI, Nicholas Todd Weitzel; PT 10/30, JT 11/21
Review hearing — DUI, Scott Allen Burford; reduced to negligent driving 2nd-degree.
Review hearing — DUI, Tanya L. Cegielski; reduced to negligent driving 2nd-degree.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Kristina Ann Wilson ; DFTA warrant stands.
Sept. 25
Pre-trial — Hit-and-run attended vehicle, DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jesse Harrison Baker; motions 10/9, JT 10/17.
Change of plea hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Thomas Barsotti; continued to 10/2.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, William D. Bender; SOC 12 months, $250.
Pre-trial — DUI, Austin Duryee Bogart; PT 10/16, JT 11/21.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kristi Lynae Butler; motions 10/16, JT 10/24.
Other hearing — Unlawful hunting big game, Ronald Day; guilty, 364/364, $2,000.
Other hearing — Unlawful hunting big game, Rolland Day; guilty, 364/364, $2,000.
Pre-trial — Unauthorized dumping on public property, public nuisance, Lori Lyn Church; PT 10/16, JT 10/31.
Review hearing — DUI, Steven Eugene Hermance; motion to revoke withdrawn.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Arthur Dean Hopkins; continued to 10/23.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; review 10/16.
Motion hearing — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Connie Janssen; JT 10/3.
Pre-trial — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to stop/give info/obey officer, Collin Jeffery Laplant; trial 10/24.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degee, Dan William McDonald; PT 11/13, JT 12/19.
Pre-trial — DUI, Antonio Adrian Merino-Orozco; motion 10/9, JT 10/17.
Sentence compliance — Existence of a public nuisance, Dyke Moen; probation hearing 10/23.
Change of plea hearing — Two counts of public nuisance, discharging sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on-site, six counts of zoning violation, Dyke Moen; bench trial 10/23.
Change of plea hearing — Critical areas violation, public nuisance, solid waste/littering/dumping, Dyke Moen; bench trial 10/23.
Other hearing — Three counts of zoning violation, Roxanne Dee Stierns; continued to 11/27.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Justice V. Webb; SOC 24 months, $500.
Arraignment — DUI, John Franklyn Blain; NOA filed, PT 10/4.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Shawn A. Cobb Howard; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $450.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DUI, Scotty Lee Goldade Jr.; probation violation $500.
Arraignment — DUI, Jeramy Troy Ingersoll; NOA filed, PT 11/4.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Blaine Henry VonRuden; dismissed.
Warrant appearance — Possessing female crab, David Hemmingen; guilty, 364/364, $150.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
