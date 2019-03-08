SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Mar. 4
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Cheryl Marie Delong; PT 3/18.
In custody — Theft 3rd-degree, Robert M. Trueblood; released on PT conditions, pd appt.
Judge’s review — DUI, Justice V. Webb; pd appt., probation violation hearing 3/18, released on condition.
Other hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandy Johnson; pd appt., PT 3/18, $300 for pd appt.
Other hearing — Bench warrant quash, Cheyenne Dean; pd appt., PT 3/18, released on PT conditions.
Mar. 6
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Nicholas Wayne Cox; in compliance, no action on probation violation.
B/W hearing — Two counts of public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; warrant quashed, pd appt., PT 4/3, JT 5/2.
B/W hearing — Two counts of internation fire code violation #304, Lori Lee Fairchild; warrant quashed, pd appt., PT 4/3, JT 5/2.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Christopher Anthony Hinojosa; pd appt., PT 4/10.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Christian John Jochman; in compliance, no action taken on probation violation.
B/W hearing — Criminal trespassing 1st-degree, Gregory Michael Mcleod; DFTA, warrant stands.
Judge’s review — DLWS 3rd-degree, Robert Mitchell Bobbitt; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Theft 3rd-degree, Jill N. Buchheit; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Jonathan M. Calderon; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Todd Allen Ellis; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Assault 4th-degree, Julianna M. Fisher; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Omar Guzman Montano; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Joshua Clayton Kirk; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Roger E. Troske; reissue bench warrant.
Pre-trial — No valid operating license without identify, Kristi Marie Apple-Savage, dismissed.
Review hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Edgar Aragon; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Edgar Aragon; guilty, 90/90, $150.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, George Austin Atcher; continued PT 4/24.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven George Bayeux; continued PT to 3/27.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Steven George Bayeux; continued PT to 3/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven George Bayuex; continued PT to 3/27.
Pre-trial — Aiming or discharging firearm, Phillip Douglas Black; continued to 3/27.
Pre-trial — DUI, Julilyn Boyce; guilty, 364/363, $5,000/$4,001 evaluation, 60 months probation, victim panel.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, failure to renew expired registration for more than two months, Bruce Edward Busse; review 3/13.
Pre-trial — DUI, Bruce Edward Busse; PT continued to 3/13.
Arraignment — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Bruce Edward Busse; pd appt., PT 3/13, in custody.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jody A. Casas; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $350, reduce fine to $150 if files proof of license within 90 days.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristina M. Caudle; pd appt.
Pre-trial — Hunting big game violation of rule 2nd-degree, transportation of fish/wildlife 1st-degree, Rolland James Day; discovery deadline 3/27.
Pre-trial — Hunting big game violation of rule 2nd-degree, transportation of fish/wildlife 1st-degree, Ronald Whitney Day Jr; discovery deadline 3/27.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Patrick Dewayne Fowler; sentenced to five days in jail for probation violation.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock; Patrick Dewayne Fowler; sentenced to five days in jail for probation violation.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Audriana Kristina Haisch; PT continued to 3/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 1st-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Richard Gary Henry II; guilty both counts, 364/354, 24 months probation, $500.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Nathan James Houston; pd appt., probation violation hearing 4/10.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Stanley Clayton Lapinjoa; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment order, Philip W. Lauritzen; PT 3/27, JT 4/26.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Christina M. Lentz; committed.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Christina M. Lentz; DFTA, pd discharged, B/W $2,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, Marcus C. Lloyd; amended to reckless driving, 364/364, 5000/4250, 24 months probation, victim panel/evaluation, restitution $73.74.
Review hearing — DUI, David Stephen Majka; suppression 3/13.
Review hearing — Following too close, Jesus A. Martinez Amezcua; dismissed, diversion with prosecutor’s office.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jesus A. Martinez Amezcua; dismissed, diversion with prosecutor.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Keaton McClom; released from jail, will enter mental health diversion program with prosecutor.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; amended to disorderly conduct, 90/87, 12 months probation, $350.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; dismissed, diversion with prosecutor.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; no action taken on probation violation.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Levi James Miner; DFTA, B/W $500, will sign on 3/20 if defendant doesn’t appear.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, DUI, Amelia Johnson Nance; PT 5/15, JT 6/20.
Review hearing — Overweight on axle(s), Kenneth Robert Prager; dismissed.
Arraignment — Commercial license required, Kenneth Robert Prager; dismissed, diversion with prosecutor.
Pre-trial — Resisting arrest, Austin J. Robertson; guilty, 90/88, 12 months probation, $250.
Review hearing — DUI, Laurentino Salazar Vega; PT 4/10, JT 5/16.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Naomi R. Schuyler; PT 3/20.
Arraignment — DUI, Michael David Smith; PT 4/3, JT 5/16, posted bail, released on PT conditions.
Review hearing — DUI, Jayson Scott Wardell; in compliance, review 60 days.
Review hearing — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, reckless driving, Jayson Scott Wardell; in compliance, review 60 days.
Review hearing — Criminal trespassing 1st-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner, in compliance, dismissed.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespassing 1st-degree, Bonnie Anne Wingard; DFTA, B/W $2,500, pd discharged.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Luis Jerado Zepeda Sanches; in compliance, no action taken on probation violation.
B/W hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Scott Arthur Beutler; DFTA, warrant signed.
Arraignment — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Mark William Boles; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
B/W hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Olivia Lynnette Bort; DFTA, warrant stands.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, ignition interlock circumventing, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; pd appt., probation violation hearing 3/13.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; pd appt., probation violation hearing 3/13.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; pd appt., probation violation hearing 3/13.
Judge’s review — Obstructing law enforcement officer, false statement to public servant, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; pd appt., probation violation hearing 3/13.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Adam Gove; warrant quashed, pd appt., PT 4/10, JT 5/23.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Matthew Adam Gove; released on PT conditions, pd appt., PT 4/10, JT 5/23.
Arraignment — DUI, Isaac Z. Leitz; released on PT conditions, pd appt., PT 4/10, JT 5/23.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Leo Harry Milner Jr; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joe H. Rodman; pd appt., probation violation hearing 4/3.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, released on PT conditions, pd appt., PT 4/3, JT 5/16.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Wretha Ann Shierk; arraignment continued to 4/17, may do diversion with prosecutor.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Arielle Michelle Stewart; released on PT conditions, pd appt., PT 4/3, JT 5/16.
Arraignment — DUI, John Ernest Weber; NOA filed, clerk to set dates.
Pre-trial — DUI, Joseph William Weeks; PT 3/13, review hearing 3/13.
Review hearing – Speeding 22 mph over limit (over 40), Joseph William Weeks; PT 3/13, review hearing 3/13.
Arraignment — DUI, Lewis Lonell Williams; released on PT conditions, pd appt., PT 4/10, JT 5/23.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Brandon Gregory Senf; DFTA, continued one month.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
