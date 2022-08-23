SOUTH BEND — The case involving former elite figure skater Stephanie A. Stiegler, 42, of Seattle, will go to trial after Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter declined to rule on a diminished capacity motion.
Steigler’s attorney maintains that her client was not mentally competent during an incident back on Feb. 2, 2021.
At the time of her arrest, an allegedly intoxicated Steigler was pulled over for driving 73 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph zone. She was stopped by Washington State Patrol Sgt. Bradford Moon, who reported an odor of intoxicants coming from her vehicle. Moon requested an additional unit to the scene. Female Trooper Kelly Parker (Swanson) conducted field sobriety tests and determined Steigler was intoxicated.
According to court records, while they attempted to place her under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence, she allegedly began resisting and ended up fighting the officers, including kicking Moon in the groin area.
The troopers said they took her to the ground to gain her compliance and place her in handcuffs.
Stiegler’s case has hit several roadblocks over the past year and a half due to clashes between her attorney and the prosecutor’s office. She also had to undergo a competency evaluation by Western State Hospital Psychology Dr. Michael Stanfill and entered into the Court on Jan. 28, determining she was competent to stand trial.
However, Steigler’s attorney, Sunshine Bradshaw, acquired a defense mental health professional, who said that at the time of Stiegler’s arrest, she had a diminished capacity due to past trauma.
The extent of the motion was not provided in court records but is referenced in a response by Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. Bradshaw argued that the behavior Steigler demonstrated was correlated to past emotional trauma she suffered by a large adult male of similar stature to Moon and likely set her off.
Steigler’s trial is currently set to begin on Aug. 29.
