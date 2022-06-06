SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office were in the hot seat in the Pacific County Superior Courtroom on May 27, after defense attorney Nathan Needham alleged the agencies violated a court order issued by Judge Don Richter.
The order, which was entered on April 15, ordered the agencies to release marijuana back to Molly Saranpaa, 46, after charges against her and her husband Peter Charlton, 47, were dropped after a ruling by Judge Don Richter.
Richter ruled that juvenile plants seized in a raid at the couple’s former home in Ocean Park did not meet legal requirements to be classified as marijuana plants. The prosecution’s case collapsed after the ruling, but it was dismissed without prejudice, meaning charges could be refiled if new evidence turns up.
Agency cites federal law
On May 27, the court heard Needham’s motion alleging defiance by the sheriff’s office, which allegedly refused to release the marijuana because it said doing so would violate federal law, even though Richter signed a court order for its release.
“Looking at this case, and why we are here, I question why is it necessary [because] this court signed an order indicating that 29 grams of marijuana was to go back to Ms. Saranpaa,” Needham said.
“When we asked the State to return the 29 grams of marijuana that was an issue in this case pursuant to the court order, what we were met with was a response from the sheriff’s office that Ms. Saranpaa possessed an amount of marijuana seized that was far greater than the Washington legal limit,” Needham added.
At the time the order was signed by Richter, Saranpaa’s medical marijuana authorization had allegedly lapsed, which, if valid, would allow her to possess up to three ounces of usable dried marijuana. Citizens who do not possess a medical marijuana authorization are legally allowed to possess up to one ounce (28.35 grams) of dried usable marijuana.
Argue over weight
During the hearing, Needham presented the court and prosecutors with a copy of Saranpaa’s renewed medical marijuana authorization valid through mid-2023. Even without the document, the possession limits vs. seized amount would have put the 29 grams only slightly over the legal possession limit, an easy fix, according to Needham.
“To send a response and file a response to our show cause that they were somehow far and excess is unbelievable to me,” Needham said. “If anything, we are .02 ounces above, of which in this case is easily fixed, easily remedied, and yet the decision was ‘we are not returning anything.’”
“The sheriff’s office also indicated they were not going to return the scales because the scales contained residue, yet nowhere in any police report provided to the defense throughout this entire case from the day one when Ms. Saranpaa and Mr. Charlton were arrested to the date of dismissal on March 25 was any lab report provided to us that the scale had been tested for residue,” Needham added.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state in the case and is the lead prosecutor for all drug cases. He had no explanation for the hold-up, saying he was “stuck in the middle.”
“I did sign, and the court did sign an order to release evidence, and that was after, [on April 15],” Faurholt said. “I won’t be doing that anymore. We have a process to release that evidence, and that will be followed [by] our normal process here going on.”
“Essentially, what took place was there was a request for this marijuana to be returned, and I didn’t necessarily have a problem with that, and then I found out … the sheriff’s office has a policy to not return that marijuana in this case, and so this is essentially where we are here,” Faurholt added.
‘An order is an order’
Faurholt’s comment appeared to strike a nerve with Richter, who made it clear that an order he signs is an order and is expected to be followed. He also didn’t understand Faurholt’s statement that he would no longer be signing the order for the release of evidence.
“The court issued an order, and the orders this court issues are just that, orders,” Richter said. “I don’t understand the idea that [when] the state says ‘we are not going to be doing this in the future,’ I do not know that that means [because] it’s not the state’s signature on an order that makes it an order, it’s the court’s signature on an order that makes it an order.
“We are left with a court order that has not been appealed, has not had any stay issued on, so it must be complied with. The state today has not shown any law to this court whereby its order is not valid. I do not understand what the non-compliance is about, and I understand there may be a policy of some sort but that policy cannot conflict with a court order,” Richter added.
Richter ruled that the order he signed on April 15 is valid and therefore required the sheriff’s office to release the marijuana. At first, he wanted the marijuana released immediately, but because it’s held at the sheriff’s south county office and the evidence tech was not available, the agency will have until May 31 to release it.
Request for attorney fees
Needham also requested counsel compensation for the time he had to spend filing the motion in response to the sheriff’s office’s non-compliance. Richter ruled because it was only approximately 10 days from the filing, it was not warranted. However, he stated that if there were further issues, compensation might be justified.
The marijuana isn’t the only issue at the center of the Saranpaa/Charlton case, as other items seized during the investigation, including cash, gold, and other items, were ‘forfeited’ by the sheriff’s office by way of Washington State RCW 10.105.010, that allows law enforcement to sell items seized in the alleged commission of a felony.
Even though Saranpaa and Charlton’s case was dismissed by the court at the time of their arrest, they were accused of committing a felony crime which met the requirements for the agency to use legal means to force the forfeiture and sell the items.
For-profit policing
The forfeiture law has come under heavy scrutiny in the state and was the topic of a scathing publication in the University of Washington’s Law Journal Volume 96 Number 3 titled “Police of Pirates? Reforming Washington’s Civil Asset Forfeiture System.”
The article’s author, Jasmin Chigrow, stated, “Washington’s civil forfeiture laws currently provide minimal legal protection for property owners and contain a profit motive for police to pursue property forfeiture. Washington agencies need only prove property connected to illegal activity by a preponderance of the evidence to forfeit, or permanently keep, the item.”
“This is the second-lowest burden of proof for civil forfeiture in the country. Moreover, Washington state allows agencies to retain 90% of the proceeds from forfeited property. Washington also utilized administrative forfeitures, which are nonjudicial proceedings handled by an office of the seizing agency. These provisions combine to create due process concerns in Washington’s civil forfeiture system,” she added.
