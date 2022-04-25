SOUTH BEND — The case of the State v. Stephen M. Camenzind, 25, of Raymond, is at a standstill while his attorney, Eric Kupka, scrambles to obtain emergency mental healthcare for him.
Facing charges of second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping from an incident in December 2020 when he allegedly held a Raymond woman at gunpoint while driving through the forest, his attorney and loved ones fear that Camenzind mental state is deteriorating to the point where he may a danger to himself or the public.
Counsel and advocate combined
Following his arrest, Kupka was hired by Camenzind’s family to represent him in the felony case and, just as importantly, represent his overall best interests. During an April 22 hearing, Kupka petitioned Pacific County Superior Court to have his client involuntarily medicated, and a new competency evaluation ordered.
This would be Camenzind’s second competency evaluation in the past year. He was found in a prior evaluation conducted by Western State Hospital to be competent enough to stand trial as of Oct. 22, 2021. Restoration services were ordered as part of the evaluation.
However, after posting $100,000 cash bail on Oct. 25, 2021, on March 30 a warrant was issued for Camenzind’s arrest because his family sought to revoke his bail. The revocation ordered him to be placed back into custody due to being a danger to himself and the public under provisions of Washington state’s involuntary mental health treatment law, commonly known as a Sell hearing.
On March 25, Kupka had informed the court that his client planned to plead guilty in a plea agreement. A change of plea and sentencing hearing had been set for May 6.
Breaking point
The case and Camenzind’s well-being came to a breaking point during the most recent hearing, when Kupka informed the court that Camenzind was no longer taking his medication, was refusing to appear for the hearing from the jail, and was “quickly deteriorating.”
Kupka’s order asked that Camenzind receive immediate services from designated crisis responders (DCR), who would forcibly medicate him and provide additional services.
But Superior Court Judge Don Richter had serious concerns about whether the court had the power to do either without there first being a Sell hearing. Under law, such a hearing is supposed to take place to determine if forcibly medicating a defendant is “medically appropriate, is substantially unlikely to have side effects that may undermine the fairness of the trial, and taking into account less intrusive alternatives is necessary significantly to further important governmental trial-related interests.”
Richter didn’t believe he and the court had the authority to make the order, and instead, the topic was tabled. A new competency evaluation was ordered.
Second attempt during docket
Kupka had the case recalled later in the same day’s docket, when he submitted a formal and jointly written order for the administration of involuntary medication by DCR as soon as possible. He wanted to bypass holding a Sell hearing under the assumption he has the authority to waive his client’s right to the hearing if it is in his best interest.
“I am going to go [out] on a limb and do it anyway, judge,” Kupka said as Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford chimed in, stating that Camenzind didn’t appear to have the capacity to weigh that right for himself based on Kupka’s comments about his client’s state of mind.
“If the defense counsel believes that those factors are in existence, then they can waive. It’s not waiving a right; it’s basically allowing for the forced meds, as I believe the defense counsel believes,” Crawford added.
“The right to bodily integrity is one of the most sacred rights we have, so forced medication is definitely an issue that is broached very cautiously by a court,” Richter stated. “I have definitely been in situations where defense counsel think it’s the appropriate step to take, and obviously the client doesn’t, because they are refusing medication.
“So now we are at a point where I have two attorneys who have reviewed the law telling me that we can stipulate to force medicate an individual without having to go through the findings of a Sell hearing,” he added.
Crawford made it clear that he believed that Kupka’s request was legal because it appeared the argument at hand is that waiting for WSH to conduct another evaluation and order any possible restoration services or waiting to hold a Sell hearing would be detrimental to Camenzind’s well-being by delaying immediate treatment.
Kupka stated that he is acting as Camenzind’s counsel and advocate, and he is currently in a very tough position because of balancing his client’s incompetence with his constitutional rights.
“We are always in that position when we are talking about forced medication,” Richter said.
Richter ruled that he could not sign off on an order without a Sell hearing, medical professional testimony, or at least a report to support forcibly medicating Camenzind. He noted that he would consider signing an order if he had supporting information such as the necessary information or case law.
System shortcomings
Even with a new competency evaluation for Camenzind ordered, it could be weeks or months before WSH evaluates him. His last evaluation took nearly six months for WSH to complete, and they were held in contempt of a court order several times and levied hefty fines by the judge.
WSH’s shortcomings have been a longstanding issue in the justice system in Washington state, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars of fines levied annually against the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which oversees the hospital.
WSH has lost upwards of $53 million since losing its federal accreditation in 2017 after failing inspections. The loss in funding has led to decreased staffing and decreased available beds, despite an ever-increasing mental health crisis statewide and nationwide.
As for Camenzind’s case, Crawford requested the case be set over to May 13 for the court to either be presented with case law or medical reports determining the legality of the court’s option for forced medication without a Sell hearing.
“They don’t teach us this in law school, judge,” Kupka said about the uncharted territory the case has drifted into.
