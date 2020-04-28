PACIFIC COUNTY — Health officials added new symptoms to the list that determines whether people need to be tested for covid-19 and added more mobile testing days.
Pacific County testing is open to anyone with one or more of the following symptoms:
• fever
• cough
• shortness of breath
• difficulty breathing
• chills or shaking
• muscle pain
• sore throat
• a new loss of taste or smell
• nausea
• nasal congestion
Testing will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesdays in South Bend.
Testing will also be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays in Long Beach.
Pacific County notified of fourth case
As of April 27, the county had tested 246 people for covid-19, with three positive cases within Pacific County and a total of four cases linked to the county. One of Pacific County’s cases early on involved a person who was living out of the area when diagnosed and was being treated in a different state for the disease.
Pacific County’s most recent case was announced on April 22 and involved someone who had to be transported to an out-of-area medical facility for treatment.
Health officials do not believe the person was out in the public while contagious. Close contacts of the person are being found, notified and told to quarantine.
The medical staff involved in transferring the patient out of the area used personal protective equipment. They are being treated as potentially exposed and are being quarantined and offered testing.
The first covid-19 case attributed to Pacific County was reported on April 10, and involved a person not living in Pacific County when diagnosed.
Notification about a second case was announced on April 18 and a third on April 19. Those patients are isolating at home. After conducting contact tracing investigations the county does not believe the public was exposed to the covid-19 virus prior to the two people isolating.
The county does not believe the case announced on April 22 was linked to the ones reported on April 18 and 19.
In the interest of confidentiality, officials declined to say in which half of the county the cases are located, or where the infected persons were tested.
Hospitals and clinics are also conducting testing, said Katie Lindstrom, Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Director. The majority of testing in the area is being done by the county, Lindstrom said. Mobile testing sites are on track to test an estimated 30 more people this week.
Question and Answer
To better explain what happens when a person is diagnosed with covid-19, Lindstrom answered some questions about contact tracing investigations and why certain information is not released to the public.
Q: What is “contact tracing”?
A: Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who may have come into contact with an infected person and then the contacting of those “close contacts” to determine if an exposure occurred. If exposure occurred, close contacts are directed to self-quarantine for a set period of time — for covid the quarantine period is 14 days. If a close contact has symptoms, the person is referred for testing. Public health aims to reduce infections in the population by tracing the close contacts of people with covid-19, testing them for infection, treating the disease and tracing their contacts. The goals of contact tracing are to:
• Interrupt ongoing transmission and reduce spread of infection
• Alert contacts to the possibility of infection and offer preventive counseling, testing and referral for care
• Offer diagnosis, counseling and treatment to already infected individuals
Q: How do you define “close contact”?
A: Definition of a “close contact” varies depending on how contagious the disease or infection is. For example, with measles, which is highly contagious, a person would be exposed and considered a close contact, if they were simply in the same room as an infected person. With covid-19, which is much less contagious than measles, a close contact is defined as a person who has been within 6 feet of someone with covid-19 for at least 10 minutes during a contagious period. Simply being in the same room as someone who’s been infected with covid does not meet this definition.
This is why we notify the community of any public places where a person infected with measles has been, but we do not automatically notify the community of public places where a person with covid-19 has been. It is important to note however, if during the course of the investigation we learn of a prolonged exposure risk to any members of the public, those members of the public who have been exposed would be notified. Again, prolonged exposure means within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes.
Q: Who does the contact tracing investigations?
A: Contact investigations are conducted by one of our three public health nurses, who use guidance from the Washington State Department of Health and have oversight provided by Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steven Krager. Should our positive cases increase beyond the capacity of our three public health nurses, our plan is to engage the state department of health to assist with our contact investigations.
Q: How does it work?
A: Upon notice of a positive test result, Pacific County public health nurses begin the contact investigation process immediately. The nurses start by contacting the person who has tested positive, instructing them to isolate and conducting the initial interview. During the interview, the public health nurse determines the period of exposure and the contagious period. The contagious period starts 48 hours prior to first symptoms and ends either 7 days after first symptoms or 72 hours after fever goes away and symptoms improve, whichever is longer.
Anyone who is identified as coming into close contact with the infected person during the contagious period is added to the close contacts list. People on the close contacts list are then notified they are a close contact and provided guidance to quarantine. If close contacts report symptoms, they are offered testing. Both close contacts and the infected person are then contacted regularly to monitor symptoms, follow up on testing and to ensure quarantine and isolation instructions are being followed.
If during the course of the investigation an exposure at a public place or workplace is identified, we would also contact that facility where the potential exposure occurred and conduct further investigation regarding additional close contacts.
Q: Why does contact tracing help prevent the spread of a virus?
A: Contact tracing allows public health to contact and quarantine any close contacts of an infected person, and to test any close contacts with symptoms. By quarantining close contacts we are able to limit the potential spread of covid. By testing close contacts who are symptomatic we are able to quickly identify and isolate any new positive cases. Individuals who are under quarantine should stay home for 14 days from last date of contact with the infected person. Positive cases who are under isolation should stay home and isolate for the greater of 7 days after first symptom, or 72 hours after no fever and symptoms are improving.
Q: When does contact tracing begin?
A: Contact tracing begins immediately upon notice of a positive result. State guidelines suggest contact with the positive case to conduct the initial interview within 12 hours, and that close contacts of the positive case are contacted within 24 hours of the initial interview with the positive case.
Q: When would the public be told details about a person with covid-19?
A: The general public would only be provided specific details about a positive case if the investigation reveals there has been a general risk to the public.
Q: What are some examples of “public exposure”?
A: Examples of public exposure, which would include those exposed outside of the infected person’s household, could include exposure either in the workplace, a gym or other public event. The public notification would only include those members of the public who are known to have been within 6 feet of an infected person for longer than 10 minutes.
Q: What are other counties doing in terms of notifying people about covid-19 cases?
A: Most other Washington counties, including all of our neighboring Washington counties, notify the public of positive cases, but do not provide identifying information, such as zip code. Some counties also provide an age range of the person. Some larger counties with a large number of cases provide aggregate data broken out by zip code. We are only aware of a few counties that have provided more detailed information, including Clatsop County, which provides information about which end of the county the case is in, i.e. north versus south.
It is important to note that as a health care provider, we are bound by HIPAA and must consider the privacy rights of the people involved. HIPPA prevents us from sharing information that could be used to identify people who’ve tested positive for covid-19. While it may be acceptable to cite zip codes in larger counties, it is not appropriate to do so given our small population of little more than 21,000 and given the fact that we do not have a large number of cases at this point. Should our case count increase, we may be able to share aggregate data regarding location in the future, but at this point we are unable to do so.
Q: What if someone may have been exposed but public health nurses cannot reach them?
A: Public health nurses are diligent about reaching out to close contacts. They call or otherwise attempt contact repeatedly until they have reached all close contacts. If we are unable to contact the person via phone, we reach out in other ways, for example via a social media account or by enlisting the help of others who may know the person.
Q: Why can’t everyone just know who was sick and then decide for themselves if they were exposed?
A: As a health care provider we are bound to protect patient confidentiality as much as possible. Notification regarding exposure is done on a need-to-know basis and those who have been exposed will be contacted. If there is not an exposure to the general public, the general public is not notified. Again citing the measles example — the public would be notified if any person positive for measles was in a public place during the contagious period because measles can be spread by simply being in the same place as a contagious person. Covid-19 is much less contagious and for exposure to occur it requires close proximity, which is being within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes. Therefore only those who meet the “close contact” exposure definition for covid-19 would be notified.
The general public needs to remain diligent in maintaining social distancing, washing hands frequently, and staying home if sick. We have expanded our testing capability this week to four days a week and we are testing anyone that is symptomatic. The list of symptoms has also expanded. We encourage anyone with symptoms to call the EOC and we can get them scheduled for testing.
To get screened for a drive-through testing appointment, call the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407.
People interested in learning more about the county’s response to covid-19 can go to https://www.pacificcountycovid19.com/.
